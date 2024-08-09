Having already lost one of their jewels in the crown in Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze, also subject to interest from top Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace could be set for a season-defining transfer window, as they look to replace them.

But, it seems to be getting even worse for Oliver Glasner, as defender and often captain on the pitch, Marc Guehi, is also attracting interest, notably from Newcastle, who are closing in on a £60m deal for the 24-year-old.

Guehi made 29 appearances in all competitions for Palace last season, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets, with his stellar season even earning him a Euro 2024 starting spot for England, after the injury to Harry Maguire.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to L'Equipe, Crystal Palace are interested in Wolfsburg defender, Maxence Lacroix, as a potential replacement for Guehi, should he leave the club this summer.

The report states that the two parties are in talks over a move, with Lacroix speculated to be available for around £17m per other claims. However, Wolfsburg are expected to attempt to secure the best possible deal, to ensure they can replace him, as they are already beginning to look for replacements.

Lacroix made 31 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg last season, scoring four goals, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets in his 2,665 minutes played.

Lacroix vs Guehi comparison

Labelled as an "elite defender" by journalist Tobias Kröger, Lacroix stands at 6 foot 3 tall, with exceptional physical attributes, including blistering speed for a defender, making him perfect for the Premier League.

The two defenders offer different assets, as Lacroix is more of a physically imposing and aggressive defender, whilst Guehi has to be more calculated due to his smaller height and therefore having less of a physical presence.

Lacroix vs Guehi comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Lacroix Guehi Passes Attempted 46.9 50.6 Pass Completion % 84.7% 86.9% Progressive Passes 3.02 2.98 Progressive Carries 0.19 0.67 Tackles 1.83 1.24 Blocks 1.34 0.98 Interceptions 0.91 0.72 Aerials Won 2.44 1.29 Stats taken from FBref

You can see from these metrics that Guehi is slightly more comfortable on the ball, averaging just under four more passes attempted per 90, and having 2.2% more passing accuracy per 90. However, Lacroix still managed 0.04 more progressive passes per 90, averaging 3.02 to Guehi's 2.98.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The disparity in their ball-playing qualities, at least according to the stats, isn't too dissimilar. However, their defensive metrics are further apart, with Lacroix averaging more tackles, blocks, interceptions and aerials won per 90.

Lacroix nearly doubles Guehi's 1.29 aerials per 90, which is expected given their difference in height, and would add much-needed aerial prowess to their defensive ranks. Palace only scored five goals from set pieces last season, which was joint bottom with Burnley for this metric in the league.

Whilst losing Guehi would feel like another big piece lost for Glasner, the physical presence of Lacroix could bring extra solidity to that Palace backline, and provide them with certain assets the team doesn't currently have.