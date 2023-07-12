Crystal Palace’s pre-season needs to start taking shape. At the moment, the club finds itself in a slightly precarious position, particularly in attacking positions.

Wilfried Zaha looks increasingly likely to depart Selhurst Park this summer, while Michael Olise is facing up to three months out and is set to miss start the start of the season as he picked up a hamstring injury in the recent U21 UEFA European Championship.

If Eberechi Eze suffered a similar injury to Olise, then it would be the Eagles criminally lacking depth and quality in forward.

The underwhelming trio of Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, and Jean-Philippe Mateta only managed 11 Premier League goals between them, so Steve Parish will need to identify reinforcements to eradicate any chance of relegation.

In the past, the Eagles have been linked with Charles De Ketelaere, a player who was once again mooted with a switch to southeast London this month.

What’s the latest on Charles De Ketelaere to Crystal Palace?

According to Italian journalist Daniel Speranza, Palace, as well as West Ham and Everton are chasing the 22-year-old gem, who could cost around €30m (£26m).

"After West Ham and Crystal Palace, Everton have also conducted a poll for Charles De Ketelaere in the last few hours," he tweeted. "The #Milan is firm on its requests: about 30 million are needed. Reflections in progress by the English clubs."

Would Charles De Ketelaere be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

When De Ketelaere joined AC Milan in the summer of 2022, he looked on course to continue his wondrous, meteoric rise to international stardom.

The 6 foot 3 prodigy began his career in his homeland at Club Brugge in 2008, before making his senior debut for the squad in 2019.

In 90 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and Champions League play-offs, De Ketelaere recorded 33 goal contributions. As a result, he became the first player born this century to score at least 15 times and provide at least 15 assists in the division.

During this time he forged a formidable reputation for his positional versatility and his limitless potential, with Scouted Football summing up his style of play like this: “De Ketelaere's developed from a supporting wide attacker into a forward that strains defences from most angles and situations. He runs into depth, slips off blindsides, shoots off dribbles, gets onto crosses – flexible and effective. He's going to go a long way.”

However, his move to Italy has unravelled into disaster, making 40 appearances in all competitions and registering just one assist. It is a damning reflection upon a player unable to adapt to his new surroundings and may look for a different experience.

It would be harsh to discard his talent as he still remains in the infancy of his career, and if he can replicate the form he displayed at Belgium, he could provide the attacking impetus to possibly deputise for Zaha.

The Ivorian has been the heartbeat of Selhurst Park for many years, with 111 goal involvements in 305 top-flight outings.

As well as this frightening productivity, the Eagles winger ranks within the top 20% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90.

Similarly to De Ketelaere, Zaha has been shuffled across the frontline, with both players demonstrating high-level competence and adaptability.

Palace has never been blessed with an especially deep squad so this trait to play in various positions is vital.

De Ketelaere, who has been described as “so, so promising” by scout Jacek Kulig, is in need of revival and he could be tempted by the prospect of becoming Palace’s new talisman.