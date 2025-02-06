With the transfer window now over, Crystal Palace will reportedly turn their attention towards one particular deal that Steve Parish will move "heaven and earth" to complete.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Having opened the January transfer window by signing Romain Esse from Millwall, Crystal Palace ended it by welcoming the more experienced Ben Chilwell from London rivals Chelsea. Putting an end to the left-back's Stamford Bridge misery, the Eagles will be hoping to benefit once again from the Blues' discards just as they had begun to do so in the case of Trevoh Chalobah before he was recalled.

There will also be some relief around Selhurst Park that the transfer window has slammed shut after Tottenham Hotspur reportedly saw a late £70m bid to sign Marc Guehi turned down.

Out of time to sign a replacement, Palace managed to keep hold of Guehi but will be well aware that this saga is unlikely to be over ahead of the summer transfer window. Before that arrives, the Eagles will hope to ensure that both Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta stay put.

Related Their next Olise: Crystal Palace have found another "exciting" teen star Crystal Palace may already have their next Olise in the pipeline with this "exciting" star

The forward is currently on course to leave the South London club in the summer of 2026 and is yet to put pen to paper in renewal talks. That could yet change, however.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Steve Parish will now move "heaven and earth" to renew Mateta's contract at Crystal Palace. Brown told Football Insider: Based on the way he’s played and the goals he’s scored, I think they’ll be prepared to shift heaven and earth to secure his services.

"So that’s something they’re going to have to sit down and talk about with him in the near future. Even if it takes a big pay-rise, I think he’s earned that with the way he’s played.

“Now that the transfer window has closed, it gives them a chance to focus their efforts on getting key players tied down to new contracts. And from what I hear and what I’ve seen, he’s happy at Palace, so I don’t think there will be any issues on that front.”

Mateta has become crucial at Crystal Palace

There was once a time when Mateta looked destined to bow out with a whimper at Crystal Palace, but then everything seemed to click for the Frenchman. Those struggles are now, of course, long behind him and almost absurd to consider a possibility, such is his importance to Oliver Glasner's side.

From Selhurst Park struggles, Crystal Palace could now become the victim of Mateta's success as interest in his signature grows and his current contract continues to tick down.

The likes of Nottingham Forest have already been tipped for a summer move, but Palace must simply keep hold of their star man. With 10 goals to his name and counting this season, Mateta has picked up where he left off in the previous campaign to cement his place as the man in the spotlight in South London.