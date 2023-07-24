Highlights

Crystal Palace are targeting moves for Everton star Demarai Gray and Chelsea forgotten man Callum Hudson-Odoi and both would bring 'similar package there in terms of creativity' at Selhurst Park, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Demarai Gray and Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Roy Hodgson will need to enter the market for a new winger this summer following the imminent departure of club legend Wilfried Zaha to Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer last week , as per The Guardian.

The Daily Mail report that the Eagles are said to be stepping up their interest in Everton winger Gray, who is open to a new challenge after becoming frustrated with his lack of involvement at Goodison Park.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are also hot on the tail of the Jamaica international, who could be available for £12 million as Everton look to raise money to help them fight back against Financial Fair Play stringency.

Fulham appear to have entered the race for Gray and are looking to strike a cut-price deal for the £25k-a-week ace, which could total around £7 million, according to The Sun.

In the case of Hudson-Odoi, the 22-year-old is garnering attention from Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham and has fallen completely out of the picture at Stamford Bridge, as detailed by The Evening Standard.

The same outlet have given an update on the future of Hudson-Odoi and confirmed that both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have been priced out of securing his signature. Personal terms have been agreed between £180,000 per week earner Hudson-Odoi and Fulham while Serie A giants Lazio linger in the background contemplating a loan offer with an option to buy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has signalled that he expects both Gray and Hudson-Odoi to be offered around to a 'similar' level of club this summer.

"I feel like whoever doesn't get Hudson-Odoi is going to be going for Demarai Gray because you're getting a similar package there in terms of creativity, in terms of spark, in terms of what they can do in one-on-one situations.

"And I know that they are both being offered around to similar clubs at the moment, so if Palace didn't get Hudson-Odoi but ended up with Demarai Gray, I think Roy Hodgson will be happy with that. I know he's a player that he's rated in the past as well."

Would Demarai Gray be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Gray is a technically gifted winger with an eye for goal and would offer some excitement to Crystal Palace fans moving forward following the painful departure of club icon Zaha once his move is finalised.

Last term, the Jamaica international featured 36 times in all competitions for Everton, registering six goals and one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Carrying a keen threat, 27-year-old Gray racked up around 1.8 shots and 1.1 key passes per match in the Premier League over the duration of 2022/23, demonstrating his capacity to trouble opposition defences regularly, as per WhoScored.

Chance provision is another big feature of Gray's game and he also managed to successfully complete 95 shot-creating actions in the English top flight, according to FBRef.

Crystal Palace boss Hodgson will be well acquainted with Gray's qualities and a move for the Birmingham-born attacker to Selhurst Park may suit all parties.