Crystal Palace are “interested” in a deal to sign Everton forward Demarai Gray this summer, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Is Demarai Gray leaving Everton?

The Premier League playmaker’s contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that the ongoing window is Sean Dyche’s final opportunity to cash in on the left-winger should he not want to risk losing him for free, and there’s a strong chance that he’ll be on the move in the weeks ahead.

Football Insider have reported that the 27-year-old is edging towards an exit having made no progress in talks over a new deal at Goodison Park, with the attacker, as per the same outlet, being monitored by the Eagles, Fulham and clubs over in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Dean Jones, journalist and transfer expert, backed Roy Hodgson to wrap up a deal for the Jamaica international who he believes could be an ideal replacement for Wilfried Zaha who recently left the club to join Galatasaray. He said:

“Palace losing Zaha has obviously been a blow because there was always a small chance he might end up staying but now they need to get round to finding another player that can create moments like he did and Gray certainly does have a bit of magic about him."

Are Crystal Palace signing Demarai Gray?

Taking to Twitter, Ornstein named Crystal Palace as one of several clubs to be keeping close tabs on Gray, despite him already having given the green-light on a move to Craven Cottage. He wrote:

“Everton continue talks over sale of Demarai Gray. Personal terms agreed with Fulham - clubs apart in valuation but dialogue ongoing + 27yo winger not training. #CPFC #Besiktas #SPL also interested. Into last 12months of #EFC contract.”

How many goals has Demarai Gray scored?

In the Premier League last season, Gray posted five goal contributions (four goals and one assist) in 33 Everton appearances, making him Dyche’s third best-performing offensive player, and the left-winger could definitely continue making a positive impact should he join Crystal Palace.

Sponsored by Adidas, Merseyside outfit’s £25k-per-week earner also recorded a total of 57 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was more than any of his fellow teammates, alongside whipping 173 crosses into the box which was the second-highest tally for the Blues, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to consistently create chances for himself and his peers.

The Birmingham-born talent is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in seven various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he would be a great option for the manager to have at his disposal.

Gray has been dubbed a “threat” in the final third by reliable journalist Josh Bunting, and whilst it will be hard for any player to come in and succeed Zaha considering how loved he was by supporters, Everton’s star could be the ideal candidate to walk through the doors and give it a good go.