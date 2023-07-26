Crystal Palace are interested in a deal to sign Everton forward Demarai Gray this summer, according to fresh reports.

Is Demarai Gray leaving Everton?

The Premier League’s left-sided winger first arrived on Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021 and has since gone on to make a total of 75 appearances during his two years at Goodison Park, but there’s a chance that he could secure an exit before the end of the current window.

The Jamaica international’s contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that now is Sean Dyche’s last chance to cash in on his prized asset having so far failed to reach an agreement regarding a new contract, and having been his side’s third best-performing offensive player last season, he won’t be short of potential suitors should he depart.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently confirmed that the 27-year-old is indeed a “target” for Roy Hodgson and is a player that has “admirers” among the SE25 hierarchy, and there would already be a place in the first-team waiting for him should he make the switch.

Wilfried Zaha has now officially left the club to join Galatasaray so the Eagles will need to enter the market for a suitable replacement in the final third, and if the following update is to be believed, the attacker appears to be one of the candidates that they are chasing.

Are Crystal Palace signing Demarai Gray?

According to Football Insider, Gray is "wanted" by Crystal Palace and Fulham ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Everton's forward additionally has "huge money" offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and he's "edging towards an exit" having made "no progress" in talks over extending his stay on Merseyside.

The Toffees would "prefer" to retain their star's services for the long-term, but as it stands, they could be set to receive a "huge profit" on the £1.7m they initially paid for him two years ago.

How good is Demarai Gray?

Whilst Everton survived relegation last season, Gray was one of the standout performers in a struggling side which has clearly been acknowledged by Crystal Palace, and having previously been hailed an "attacking threat" in the final third by journalist Josh Bunting, the winger would be a hugely exciting recruit for Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman.

Sponsored by Adidas, Dyche's £25k-per-week earner racked up five top-flight goal contributions during the previous term (four goals and one assist) and proved to be a constant threat even when the ball didn't hit the back of the net.

The Birmingham-born talent recorded 57 shots over the course of the campaign which was more than any other member of his squad and whipped 173 crosses into the box which was the second-highest total at Goodison, via FBRef.

Finally, Gray has the ability to operate in an outstanding seven various positions across the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he would provide the boss with wonderful versatility should he decide to put pen to paper.