Highlights

Crystal Palace bringing Everton winger Demarai Gray to Selhurst Park is a deal that Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor thinks will 'end up getting done' this window.

Is Demarai Gray moving to Crystal Palace from Everton?

As per Football Insider, Everton are ready to listen to offers for Gray this summer as Sean Dyche looks to raise funds to carry out his transfer business amid financial difficulty at Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and clubs from Saudi Arabia are keen to offer Gray a new challenge as he ticks into the final year of his deal at the Toffees; however, Everton do have the option to extend his £25k-a-week contract by a further 12 months.

The Daily Mail claim that the fee quoted for Gray to leave Everton will be around £12 million, representing a significant profit for the Merseyside giants compared to the £1.7 million price they acquired him for in 2021 from Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Leicester City winger Gray, who has been hailed as "unbelievable", would be open to leaving Everton due to becoming frustrated at his lack of first-team involvement at the club.

FootballTransfers report that Gray would turn down advances from Saudi Arabia in favour of moving to Crystal Palace and talks are continuing over a potential switch.

Jamaica international Gray is keen to stay in the United Kingdom, where his family is based, which is said to be a main motivator behind his desire to pitch up at Selhurst Park.

Last term, Gray made 36 appearances in all competitions for Everton, registering six goals and a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor has confirmed that Gray and Flamengo star Matheus Franca are two names of 'strong interest' at Selhurst Park.

Taylor stated: “They are two names of strong interest. Demarai Gray is one that I expect to end up getting done. I know Fulham are also interested. There have been clubs from Saudi Arabia, including Al-Hilal, who are also interested.”

What now for Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace have been a slow burner in the window, with only Jefferson Lerma joining the club on a free transfer from Bournemouth so far, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has confirmed on Twitter X that the Eagles have looked at Ausburg midfielder Ruben Vargas and Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, stating: "Crystal Palace have been assessing midfielders during the window. They've looked at Ruben Vargas at FC Augsburg as a possible loan. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville is admired but would need to determine LUFC plans for him next season."

In a surprise turn of events, Crystal Palace are keen on a shock deal to acquire Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, who the Citizens would be willing to sell at a considerable loss, according to The Daily Star.

CBS Sports understand that Crystal Palace are admirers of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun; however, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Inter Milan are also in contention to land the United States international.

Looking ahead, Crystal Palace supporters will hope that some new arrivals will arrive in SE19 in the next few weeks to bolster their squad heading into the new Premier League campaign.