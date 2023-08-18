Highlights Crystal Palace are looking at signing a defender before the window closes.

They've lined up a move for a full-back at a top Premier League club.

They'd serve as a big upgrade on veteran Joel Ward.

Crystal Palace are looking to provide a new start for one of the Premier League’s forgotten men…

What’s the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Football League World has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offload Djed Spence on loan.

It suggests that both Crystal Palace and newly-relegated Southampton are leading the race for his services.

Earlier this month, the Evening Standard reported that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had deemed the full-back surplus to requirements, and he is free to leave after being left out of the squad in the 2-2 draw against Brentford on the opening weekend of the season.

Although Palace are interested, FLW understands that Southampton, who are expected to challenge for promotion and play a possession-heavy brand of football under Russell Martin, are viewed as serious contenders for Spence.

Jurrien Timber’s knee injury has prompted a domino effect, as Kyle Walker-Peters has emerged as a target for the Gunners, leaving an open spot for Spence at Saint Mary's.

Nevertheless, it is believed that the 23-year-old feels he is ready for regular Premier League football, so he may prefer a move to Selhurst Park.

What is Djed Spence good at?

Last summer, Spence sealed a £20m move to north London - this was meant to be the youngster’s chance to thrive in a top-flight setup, but it unravelled into disaster.

The £25k-per-week Englishman played just 41 minutes over six appearances under Antonio Conte, who brutally underlined his unwillingness to use Spence:

“If I don't decide to pick a player, it's because maybe he's not ready. We are talking about a young player with a good prospect, but I try to pick the best team. 'm not stupid, I don't want to lose. I try to pick the best team.”

A perplexing situation eventually forced Spence to leave Spurs on loan in January, and he spent six months at Rennes in France.

Now, Spence finds himself back in England and is on the lookout for a new club. Potential suitors should remember his form before his calamitous move to north London, as this indicates he is still a tremendously astute defender.

The brightest period of his career was during the 2021/22 season when he joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough.

That year, Spence started 39 of the club’s 46 Championship and played every minute of the playoff run in which the Reds clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

In January 2022, when Forest secured a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup, Ian Wright was gushing over his quality, saying: “That was one of the best right-back performances I have seen for a very long time. A very long time.

"But I have not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time.”

Spence seemingly possesses the potential, and if Palace took a gamble on the London-born titan, then he could provide some healthy competition for Joel Ward.

The 33-year-old is entering the twilight years of his career, and although he has been a phenomenal servant for the Eagles, he could undoubtedly be upgraded.

Spence emphatically trumps his elder in forward areas, averaging considerably higher progressive carries per 90 (3.65 vs 1.00), and successful take-ons per 90 (1.94 vs 0.28).

Moreover, the former Fulham academy graduate ranks within the best 8% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for the aforementioned metrics.

Therefore, Palace could offer a new start for Spence to resurrect his stuttering career.