In April, Steve Parish re-appointed 76-year-old Roy Hodgson in an attempt to save Crystal Palace from relegation to the Championship. The move turned out to be a huge success, with the ex-England boss winning five of his ten games and losing only twice.

However, heading into this weekend, Palace were five games without a win and had only won one of their last nine matches, putting them just a few places above the drop zone in the Premier League table.

This run of poor form has sparked rumours regarding Hodgson's future at the club, with Crystal Palace reportedly showing an interest in Julen Lopetegui, as per Spanish outlet Marca, who has never lost a game against Crystal Palace, albeit having played against them just once.

Julen Lopetegui’s managerial statistics

Avid Premier League followers will recognise the Spaniard from his time managing Wolves last season, where he saved the club from relegation. Over the 27 games that he was in charge of, Lopetegui won ten, drew five, and lost 12. However, he was sacked prior to the 2023/24 season starting.

Despite managing plenty of top teams, including Sevilla, Real Madrid, Spain, and Porto, he has only won three trophies in his career, with two of those being consecutive European Championships with Spain’s U19 and U21 in 2011/12 and 2012/13.

His most recent and biggest trophy was the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla in 2020.

Lopetegui's managerial record since 2014 Club Matches Wins Wolves 27 10 Sevilla 170 90 Real Madrid 14 6 Spain 20 14 Porto 78 53 Stats via Transfermarkt

Julen Lopetegui’s style of play

Lopetegui often opts for an attacking 4-3-3 formation that focuses on attacking full-backs, creative wingers, and a midfielder who has the freedom to roam and join the attack. This 4-3-3 is flexible, however, and depending on the personnel, it can become a 4-4-2 or even a 4-2-3-1 within the same game.

If Lopetegui was to be appointed as the Eagles manager, the 4-3-3 formation would remain as it has provided him with success over the years, particularly at Sevilla.

The current Palace squad has some similarities to the one that the 57-year-old won the Europa League with, which means his system would fit the side quickly and with ease. Lopetegui demands that his two centre-backs are comfortable in possession, can progress the play, and have athleticism, which Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen have in abundance.

Tyrick Mitchell at left-back will look to bomb forward at any opportunity, and so will Joel Ward at right-back, however, the latter doesn’t exactly match the profiles of Nelson Semedo and Jesus Navas, and a right-back may be on the Spaniard’s wish list for January if he does join.

Eberechi Eze is simply an unbelievable technician who can win a match on his own. The number ten thrives when drifting to the left of the midfield, and he will use his creativity, dribbling, and ball-carrying to get his side up the field. Eze is arguably a mixture of Matheus Nunes and Ivan Rakitic, and he would play in their role.

The ex-Real Madrid manager prefers his wingers to have pace, a solid defensive work rate, and provide a threat by testing the opposition goalkeeper. He also expects them to link up with the number nine, who has typically been a target man, with Jean-Phillipe Mateta potentially becoming the next Luuk de Jong.

Overall, Lopetegui would instantly improve Crystal Palace, who have run out of ideas with Hodgson at the helm. If the Spaniard did join, you would expect Palace to stay up comfortably with the aforementioned fluidity to his play style set to be a breath of fresh air at Selhurst Park.