Crystal Palace could be lining up a transfer move for Charles De Ketelaere, with Pianeta Milan, via Sport Witness reporting that the Eagles have already made contact with the player's agents.

How many goals has Charles De Ketelaere scored for AC Milan?

The 22-year-old made the switch to AC Milan at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, but that move hasn't quite worked out for the striker so far. He's played 32 times in Serie A for the club but failed to hit the back of the net in any league game over the course of the campaign, managing just the one assist.

However, it's worth noting that only nine of those appearances were actual starts for the Belgian and he featured in just 12.9 lots of 90 minutes for the club.

He also played for the Italian side on six occasions in the Champions League, meaning that the attacker already has high level European football experience under his belt. He's yet to find the form though that warranted his move to Milan in the first place, having failed to hit the back of the net as frequently as he did with Club Brugge.

With the Belgian outfit, he bagged 14 goals and six assists in just 31 starts - leading to a rate of 0.66 goals or assists per 90. It means that he managed 20 goal contributions over the course of the season at just 21 years of age.

Are Crystal Palace signing Charles De Ketelaere?

Now, according to a report from Pianeta Milan, via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are seemingly ready to take a gamble on him. That's because the Eagles have already made contact with the player's party to ask about him and to get information ahead of a potential move for the forward.

He could cost a hefty fee - Milan want 30 million Euros (£25.7m), but even that represents a loss on what they paid out for the attacker - but it appears he could certainly be up for sale during this transfer window.

That means Palace could have a shot at landing the Belgian. The Premier League side won't find it completely easy to snap up De Ketelaere though, with West Ham and Everton both also making enquiries for the player. As of now, no official bid has been lodged by any English side, and it appears that the only form of communication between interested parties and the 22-year-old has been to speak to his camp rather than to make official offers for his signature.

Even though he hasn't performed as well as he would have liked since his switch to AC Milan, De Ketelaere is still viewed highly by those who have watched him play.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called the striker "so so promising" in the past, showing the potential that he has in the game. Whilst he hasn't lived up to expectations in Italy, regular football with Crystal Palace might help the attacker to tap into that and become the player that he was expected to be when he left Belgium.