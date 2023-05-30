Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in a sealing a summer reunion with Conor Gallagher, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

How is Gallagher performing at Chelsea?

The 23-year-old made himself a hero at Selhurst Park over the 2021/2022 season, spending a highly impressive year there on a temporary basis. He scored eight goals and chipped in with three assists, standing out as one of the Eagles' best players, before returning to Chelsea once the campaign reached its conclusion.

While Gallagher will no doubt have hoped to replicate that level of influence in a Blues side, he found himself in and out of the starting lineup throughout the 2022/23 season. While he featured in 35 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League matches, only 18 of them were starts, making it difficult for him to find any kind of rhythm week in, week out.

It could be that the west Londoners are willing to listen to offers for the England international once the summer transfer window opens, with plenty of interest in him from fellow Premier League clubs.

Could Gallagher make Palace return?

According to talkSPORT's Crook, Palace are keen on re-signing Gallagher this summer, but they aren't alone in eyeing up a move for him:

"Gallagher is not believed to have done enough this season to convince the Blues hierarchy that he ill be a part of their long-term plans. "West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, where he had a successful loan spell, have all been alerted to the possibility of signing the £40million-rated midfielder."

Gallagher returning to Palace before the start of next season could be a hugely exciting signing, given how popular he was during his loan spell at the club.

It could simply be that he isn't quite at the level required to be a regular starter for a club of Chelsea's stature, but there is no shame in that, instead possessing enough talent to be a star man for a team like the Eagles. He showed that last season, during which time he was described as a "massive player" by then-manager Patrick Vieira, as well as "extraordinary and outstanding" by Thomas Tuchel.

Gallagher himself would surely jump at the chance to potentially rejoin Palace, considering he knows the club well and seemingly had a strong relationship with the fanbase when he was last there, although that may depend on whether a club who can offer European football come in for him instead.