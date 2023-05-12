Viktor Gyokeres is a target for Crystal Palace this summer as they aim to add more firepower to the side.

The Eagles have scored just 35 goals this season and in order to climb the table next term, they need more goalscorers - Gyokeres may be their man.

What's the transfer latest on Viktor Gyokeres?

24-year-old Gyokeres has attracted a lot of interest with his displays in the Championship this season. He has 22 goals and ten assists in 47 games for Coventry City as the Sky Blues target promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are leading the race for Gyokeres' signature but West Ham and Crystal Palace are also interested. The forward may also remain at Coventry next season if they are successful in their playoff campaign.

There aren't currently "ongoing negotiations" but once Coventry's future is more clear, there will be more movement on Gyokeres, who teammate Maxime Biamou has previously called "unplayable".

Biamou's praise is certainly not an outrageous claim when you look at the deeper stats for this season. Gyokeres ranks in the 99th percentile for "Shot-Creating Actions", according to Fbref, and is in the 99th percentile for "Progressive Carries", proving to be so much more than just a classic number nine.

Simply put, Gyokeres is made for creating and scoring goals. It's no surprise that Premier League sides are keen to recruit him as he has the build, stats and attitude to succeed in the top flight.

Will Gyokeres succeed in the Premier League?

It seems a relatively safe bet to back Gyokeres when he makes the step up to the Premier League. In the Championship, he looks out of place with his technical ability deserving of competing against the best teams in England. He's over 6 foot 1 and clearly has the power and pace required to be a nuisance to defenders, dubbed "very strong" by Slaven Bilic.

Gyokeres is an expert at running the channels and is almost reminiscent of Kevin De Bruyne as far as his dribbling technique is concerned - he isn't a tricky or technical dribbler but his decision making and timing is very impressive, allowing him to breeze past defenders at will.

Premier League defences will certainly have their hands full should he make a move to the top flight this summer. For Palace, he would fit in very well with some of the Eagles' more attack-minded players.

Specifically, it would be interesting to see him combine with Wilfred Zaha and Michael Olise.