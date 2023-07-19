Crystal Palace could be about to add a wonderkid to their ranks, with Torcedores, via Sport Witness, reporting that the Eagles have had a bid accepted for Matheus Franca.

Who is Matheus Franca?

The 19-year-old has already shot to prominence with Flamengo in Brazil, playing frequently in their forward line despite still being a teenager. He was handed his debut at just 16, and has since gone on to make 54 appearances for the club in total.

That has led to a return of nine goals, with most of his efforts coming in the Serie A. He also impressed for their Under-20 side too prior to making the step up, with two goals and three assists in just five games. It meant that he averaged a goal contribution a game - so it is no wonder he was quickly ushered into the starting eleven with the Brazilian outfit.

Franca's showings have also meant he has represented his country of Brazil at youth level too - although he is yet to appear for anyone other than their Under-16 team. He played six times at that level, making his debut in 2019, but has since been unable to break into any of the other age categories. However, if this latest potential transfer comes off, then it could put him on the radar even more and lead to more international showings.

Are Crystal Palace signing Matheus Franca?

According to a report from Torcedores via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace look like they could be about to sign the youngster. The Eagles have tabled a huge 40 million Euro (£34.7m) bid for the attacker - 30 million up front, with 10 million in bonuses - and that offer has been accepted by Flamengo.

They claim that all that is left to do is sort out some of the other details in regards to a switch to England, such as bonuses and sell on clauses.

However, journalist Venê Casagrande, also translated by Sport Witness' report, claims Palace's bid is closer to 20 million Euros (£17.3m) and therefore isn't yet big enough to get a deal done, so it will be interesting to watch this one develop in the coming days.

Those who have seen the 19-year-old have been impressed. He largely plays in an attacking midfield role, but is extremely flexible in where he can feature. He has also lined up as a striker, second-striker, winger and even further back on the flanks.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has highlighted that ability from the player to feature in multiple forward areas and stated that Franca is "quality" and has "versatility" to boot, highlighting how impressive he has been for Flamengo in the league.

It shows that, despite his youth and relative lack of experience, he is already making waves. The attacker then does look like a real talent, if not for now then the future, and Crystal Palace will be keen to see what he can produce should he seal a move to Selhurst Park in the near future.