Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi could stay at the club beyond the end of this season, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Guehi having a good season for Palace?

The Eagles have managed to steer themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone recently, with the decision to replace Patrick Vieira with Roy Hodgson ultimately proving to be a masterstroke. It means that the club can now look ahead to next season and eye up new signings, as they look to go up another level, potentially under a new manager.

While reinforcements are imperative, it is also important that Palace look to keep hold of as many key players as possible, from Wilfried Zaha to Michael Olise. Another player who is undoubtedly huge is Guehi, who has enjoyed an impressive campaign, starting 34 league games and averaging 3.7 clearances per game, which is only bettered by centre-back partner Joachim Andersen (6.1).

At 22, the hope is that the £50,000-a-week Englishman remains at Selhurst Park for many years to come, but other clubs are interested in signing him. His current deal doesn't expire until 2026, however, so big bids would be required to snap him up.

Will Guehi stay put this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up the idea of Guehi remaining a Palace player past the summer transfer window:

"I mean, I think he will be linked with clubs. I'm not convinced he's going to leave. We'll have to wait and see what happens with the manager and what path Crystal Palace go on here because he will need to see a certain level of ambition. "But if Palace's top young players hang around as well, like the attacking lads, then I think Guéhi will probably be willing to stick through it a little bit longer, too. But it's going to be dependent on there being that excitement factor and knowing that it's not going to be another season like this one."

Guehi staying put feel as important as any new signings, considering what an influential player he has already blossomed into, being described as "magnificent" by journalist Andy Sixsmith.

He still has much improving to do, despite already being such a force, so for Palace to lose him and see him develop elsewhere from afar would be a massive blow.