Crystal Palace are now looking to sign a winger and a centre forward to replace Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Have Crystal Palace signed players this summer?

The Eagles ended up steering themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone last season, with Roy Hodgson coming in and doing a dependable job after the departure of Patrick Vieira, who disappointed on the whole.

It is important that another relegation battle isn't on the cards in 2023/24, however, with improved performances required from the off, and new signings will be required for that to happen.

The need for fresh faces to be brought in has only been heightened by the exit of Zaha, with the club's legendary winger departing for Turkish giants Galatasaray earlier in the summer. The Ivorian could be a huge loss, having been a talisman for so many years, and filling the void left by him is essential.

Time is slowly running out for Palace to make signings, though, with just over a month of the transfer window remaining, so it is vital that the club begin to act in the market, having only signed Jefferson Lerma so far this summer.

What's that latest on potential Crystal Palace signings?

According to Football Insider, the Eagles are "working on deals" to snap up both a winger and a central attacking option in the coming weeks, with Hodgson "not happy" with the current attacking options at his disposal.

More firepower is believed to be needed, especially with the influential Zaha no longer around, and it is now a case of finding the right options to bring in. Leeds United pair Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are mentioned as possible additions in the report, although the club are "continuing to cast a wide net" across Europe, rather than solely focusing on the Premier League.

It is plain to see that further attacking reinforcements are needed at Selhurst Park this summer - that was the case even before Zaha moved to Galatasaray, but it is now even clearer. Last season, Palace only scored 40 goals in 38 Premier League matches, which is a modest return, and increasing that tally will only aid their chances to avoiding more trouble towards the bottom of the table.

Summerville and Gnonto are two exciting young options who now have Premier League experience, so they represent intriguing targets, with the latter arguably having the higher ceiling as a player. He has already won 12 caps for an Italian side littered with household names, scoring four goals last season.

Seeing Zaha move on was a sad moment for many Palace supporters, considering what a hero he has been during two separate spells at the club, but he is now in his 30s, and it is time for a new era to get underway in south London.

Bringing in a couple of a young attackers players would be an exciting next step in the Eagles' future, at a time when the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are already bright talents with big futures in the game, hopefully remaining at the club for years to come.