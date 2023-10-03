Crystal Palace have stapled themselves into the fabric of the Premier League since their promotion a decade ago, surviving in the top flight by recruiting astutely for youngsters while their factory-like production of star-studded talent has saved the club millions.

Two clear examples of their ability to churn out talent is the emergence of Gareth Southgate and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in South London, although their impact for the Eagles is blown out water by departing Palace legend Wilfried Zaha, who left an untouchable legacy behind having made 458 appearances across an 18-year association.

Naturally, discovering the next young talent, whether that's through meticulously cherry-picking from their academy or scouring leagues across the world, hasn't always been plain sailing for the Eagles.

The London-based outfit have been linked with interest in a number of talented gems over the years, only to watch their stock and value soar with another club.

One example of this is Alphonso Davies, with the Canadian rising to stardom as one of the best left-backs in the world since slipping through the Eagles' grasp in 2016.

Did Crystal Palace almost sign Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich may have snapped up Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019, however, GOAL once reported that Crystal Palace came very close to signing him three years earlier.

While this seems extraordinary now, the 22-year-old was brought to the attention of Palace chairman Steve Parish after receiving a tip from his sister but their deal to sign him fell at the final hurdle as Davies failed his work permit.

He told Suddeutsche Zeitung: "When he was 15, 16 in a football school in Edmonton, where my sister lives, she recommended him to me.

"We flew to Canada especially to see the player. We wanted to sign him, but once again we couldn't get a work permit in England!

"True story! I still have all the mails. I'm sure he would have been interested in coming to us - and we were very early!"

Palace showcased their sharp eye for talent by being the first to discover Davies and since his breakthrough at the Allianz Arena, the Canadian has made Parish curse the time that the work permit stood in their way of capturing the sensational youngster who continues to put in stunning performances on the domestic and European stage.

How good is Alphonso Davies?

Davies exploded onto the scene at Bayern in 2019 and instantly showcased his explosive attributes, eating up ground with his electrifying pace and tremendous athleticism while showcasing composure with his end product, becoming a vital cog in the final third.

In 162 appearances for the club he's recorded 28 assists - output that not many of his positional peers can match across Europe - and this season he's threatening to have his best one yet.

Since arriving in Munich, the most assists that Davies managed in a single Bundesliga campaign was four but in six appearances this term, the left-back has already notched up three, refining his tools in advanced areas of the pitch under Thomas Tuchel.

Lauded by teammate Joshua Kimmich as "unbelievable" after the Canadian starred in their 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in 2020, pocketing Lionel Messi and shining further forward, the 6-foot machine has since developed into an unstoppable force down the left flank in Bavaria, and when comparing his defensive and attacking metrics to his fellow positional peers across Europe's top five leagues, he's on another planet.

In the past year, Davies ranks within the top 1% for ball recoveries, carries into the penalty area and successful take-ons, top 2% for progressive carries, top 4% for assists and 12% for progressive passes record, as per FBref. It is hardly a surprise, therefore, that he has been valued at a mighty £70m by CIES Football Observatory.

Davies is, quite simply, outstanding in every department and a joy to watch when he carries the ball forward in a perpetual motion, breezing past defenders with his searing pace and supplying the icing on top of the cake with a delightful piece of quality.

While Crystal Palace have seen some great left-backs star at the club in recent times, including Patrick van Aanholt and Tyrick Mitchell, none can come close to what Davies has achieved in world football, winning five Bundesliga titles, two German cups and a Champions League, with the Eagles forever ruing that work permit.