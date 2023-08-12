Crystal Palace will travel to South Yorkshire for their Premier League opener against newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon, and Roy Hodgson will be hoping to continue his improvements on the performances seen last season.

The Eagles finished 11th in the top flight last season after struggling over the first half of the campaign to compete comfortably, which ultimately cost Patrick Vieira his job at Selhurst Park, prompting a return for legendary veteran manager Hodgson.

What's the latest Crystal Palace team news?

It was revealed yesterday that Joel Ward has been named as the new club captain and will likely lead Palace out in their first fixture of the new season this afternoon.

In terms of injuries, Hodgson confirmed to the media that new signing Matheus Franca will not be available for selection against the Blades, after suffering an injury issue.

The Palace boss revealed: "The young lad from Brazil, who we have very high hopes for, is not going to be available because he’s got an injury that he’s looking after."

The 19-year-old Brazilian joined on a five-year deal from Flamengo, believed to be worth £26m, in the hope that the versatile attacker could replace the goal contributions that will be sorely missed from Wilfried Zaha.

Michael Olise has also been ruled out for the clash today, whilst both Will Hughes and Tyrick Mitchell are currently being assessed ahead of the game, according to Premier League Injuries.

Will Eberechi Eze start vs Sheffield United?

Whilst the squad has been significantly weakened by injuries and departures this summer, Hodgson will be hopeful he can lean on the experience and quality of other important players to secure the first victory of the season at Bramall Lane.

As a result, the Palace boss must unleash Eberechi Eze in the starting eleven this afternoon, as his impact and dominance in the attacking threat would cause chaos for the Blades' defensive set-up this afternoon.

Over 38 Premier League appearances last season, the £30k-per-week ace scored ten goals, delivered four assists and created six big chances, as well as averaging 1.5 key passes, 1.9 shots on goal, 1.9 successful dribbles and five duels won per game, proving that he is a real threat in any position he plays.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool gem Jamie Redknapp has waxed lyrical about Eze's influence in the Palace team in the past, following an impressive display against Arsenal:

"Eze has been so influential though I actually want to see more of him. (He's) Very impressive he's a star man. When he's on the ball he's so exciting to watch."

Eze's versatility in his positioning is also another invaluable asset to Hodgson as he navigates through injury issues and a lack of depth in the squad, with the midfielder comfortable in performing in several roles including attacking, central, left and right midfield, as well as experience on the left wing too.

There would no doubt have been real excitement among supporters at the prospect of seeing young Franca - who scored nine goals in 54 games for his previous employers - take to the field today, although the Selhurst faithful will have to wait just a little bit longer to witness their new man in action.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Eze to start against Paul Heckingbottom's side as the player can be a game-changer in important moments to secure all three points in Yorkshire this weekend.