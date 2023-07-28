Crystal Palace fans expected Wilfried Zaha’s departure to be the most detrimental storyline of the window.

But, Chelsea and Manchester City are now circling around the club’s next most influential talent, Michael Olise.

Last season, the Frenchman recorded 11 assists, which was the joint-fourth-highest tally in the Premier League. This fabulous statistic also meant he was the first Palace player to ever claim double-digit assists in a top-flight campaign.

If Olise departs, it will leave the Eagles scrambling for another attacker.

However, instead of rummaging through outside options, the club already possesses Malcolm Ebiowei, who deserves a chance in the first team.

Who is Malcolm Ebiowei?

The 6 foot 1 Englishman enjoyed youth stints at Chelsea, Arsenal, and Rangers, before joining Derby County in 2021.

Ebiowei made his senior debut in February 2022 when the Rams beat Hull City in the Championship. Two months later, the youngster scored his first senior goal in a 2-0 victory away at Blackpool.

Although he only notched 16 senior appearances for Derby, his brimming talent was quickly recognised. After the club’s 1-1 draw with Coventry in March, then-manager Wayne Rooney described his performance as “one of the best I have seen from a young player consistently for 90 minutes in a long time.”

The Manchester United legend added:

“He was excellent all game. He was the best player on the pitch, and he deserves that because he’s worked so hard. His attitude is incredible, and he’s an exciting young player.

“He has got an enormous amount of ability. He’s brave — he’s not afraid to take players on, get tackled, and make mistakes.”

How good is Malcolm Ebiowei?

The 19-year-old gem also netted seven goals in eight games for the U18 side, which alerted the Eagles to his glimmering potential, and he joined on a five-year deal that summer. He was then swiftly given his debut when he came on as a substitute on the opening day of last season against Arsenal.

Since then, he joined Hull on loan, and despite only being used sparingly, has displayed a glistening effervescence. Last term, in just 12 second-tier starts, the former Chelsea academy gem averaged the most dribbles per game (2.3) in the squad.

Ebiowei also excelled across the continent, as he ranked within the best 1% outside Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90. His pace, directness, and dynamism could make him a formidable asset for Roy Hodgson.

If fast-tracked to the first team, his journey could bare similarity to that of Tyrick Mitchell.

The left-back made his debut in 2020 and in the last two seasons, has featured in 72 of the club’s last 76 Premier League games.

Although, unlike Ebiowei, Mitchell spent time in the Palace academy, and Hodgson and Patrick Vieira both displayed undeterred faith in the defender, who rewarded them with consistency, reliability, and tenacity.

The full-back’s former U16 coach Anthony Hayes lauded him as an “outstanding talent from day one” and a “silent assassin”, who looks comfortable at the top level.

Palace have never been notoriously big-spenders, so having to possibly source Zaha and Olise replacements is an extremely daunting prospect.

But, half the issue could be solved if more trust is placed in Ebiowei. If the attacker can pinpoint some elusive productivity, then he could forge a promising career at Selhurst Park.