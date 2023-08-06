Highlights

Crystal Palace are keen on Montpellier striker Elye Wahi and he could be a 'great' forward option at Selhurst Park, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Which clubs are keen on Elye Wahi?

According to L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are believed to have made a 'verbal offer' to try and land Wahi this summer alongside Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea are also keen on the 20-year-old forward and it is said that he is hoping to link up with his new club and start training once he returns from his holiday.

Cited by The Evening Standard, Chelsea have already saw a £24 million bid for Wahi turned down this window and is reportedly keen on a move that would see him pitch up at Strasbourg upon arrival at Stamford Bridge to continue his development at the Blues' satellite club.

Wahi, who has been hailed as a "real beast", isn't yet regarded as ready to lead the line for Chelsea; however, he enjoyed a fantastic campaign last term, notching 19 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Montpellier, as per Transfermarkt.

West Ham United have emerged as another suitor in the race for Wahi and would be willing to launch an attempt to bring him to the London Stadium as a potential replacement for veteran striker Michail Antonio, according to 90min.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that although Crystal Palace may find it difficult to sign Wahi this summer, there is no doubt that he would be a 'great' attacking option to have at Selhurst Park.

Jones stated: "It would not be easy for a club like Palace to win the race for Wahi because he’s already got clubs like Chelsea bidding for him but if a situation was to arise where he was attainable then he would be great for them. He has such an eye for goal and also still has the hunger to make the most of every step up he makes in terms of level."

What now for Crystal Palace?

As per BBC Sport, Crystal Palace are set to sign Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca for a fee in the region of £26 million and he will help to fill the void left by club legend Wilfried Zaha, who is now plying his trade for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Franca will join Jefferson Lerma at Selhurst Park as Roy Hodgson's second summer signing. At the same time, youngster Chris Francis has joined the Eagles on a free transfer from Bournemouth and will link up with their elite development squad.

Nevertheless, The Athletic report that Manchester City are keen on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and indicate that it may be difficult for Hodgson to keep the France youth international in south London.

Crystal Palace are likely to initiate further incomings over the final month of the window and Leeds United pair Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are both on their radar to strengthen the flanks, according to Football Insider.

Marc Guehi is a player that Crystal Palace are 'desperate' to keep around for the new campaign, though Chelsea are keen to bring in the England international to provide cover for injured central defender Wesley Fofana at Stamford Bridge.