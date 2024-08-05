Crystal Palace have reportedly reignited their interest in a centre-back target as they look to provide cover in the event that Marc Guehi leaves the club this summer.

Guehi on the move?

Much of the speculation surrounding Oliver Glasner's side ahead of the new Premier League season has been in the wrong direction from their perspective, with a host of their stars linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise has already left, while there remains interest in his magical partner in crime Eberechi Eze, who is thought to be attracting attention from Manchester City and Tottenham among others.

Also on the wishlist of top clubs is defender Guehi, who is down to the final two years of his contract in south London and is unlikely to pen a new deal with the Eagles. Newcastle United have begun negotiations to sign the EURO 2024 star, though it is reported that Palace "are adamant they will not be selling Guehi for less than £60m", with Chelsea having a 20% sell on clause (£12m should he leave for £60m).

Guehi is "open" to the idea of moving to Tyneside, but there is also thought to be interest from Liverpool in his services and that could complicate matters for the Magpies, playing into Palace's hands in the process as they push for the maximum value from their captain.

In the event that Guehi departs, Glasner's side will be in the market for a new centre-back to partner Joachim Andersen, and are ready to turn another former Glasner pupil to plug the gap.

Centre-back back on the radar for Crystal Palace

That comes as Football Transfers report that Palace have reignited their interest in signing Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, who has long been linked with a move away from the German club.

The Frenchman is down to the final 12 months of his £59,000-a-week deal in Germany and is unlikely to pen a new contract, meaning that he could be available this summer for just €20m (£17m).

He has racked up over 100 Bundesliga appearances to date and was compared to Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand by the Bundesliga's official website when first breaking through in 2021.

"Lacroix has a certain grace on the ball that is reminiscent of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand in his prime. Similarly able to glide out of defence and pick a forward pass to a teammate, his elegance masks a steely will to win and a healthy aggression," they wrote.

His career has not caught fire in the way many anticipated since though, and he endured a tough 2023-24 campaign in which he saw red on three occasions in just 28 appearances.

Lacroix's mixed 2023-24 season Appearances 28 Goals 4 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 3

But that has not put Palace off, with Glasner having worked with the defender during the 2020-21 season, when he was considered a major talent. The now-Palace boss handed Lacroix 29 Bundesliga starts and knows him well from their time together, with the report adding that he would be "eager" to work with Lacroix once more in south London.

Any deal for the Wolfsburg man may hinge on Guehi, but should he depart the Eagles are "firmly looking" at Lacroix with "an ambition to secure his signature" before the transfer window closes.