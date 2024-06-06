Oliver Glasner helped to transform Crystal Palace into one of the most exciting teams to watch in England towards the end of the season this year.

The Austrians' side became one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League. They beat Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Aston Villa in their final five fixtures and looked ready to take on anyone in the country.

However, the only downside to performing so well is that the other sides start to look at your best players, and Palace are no different.

Michael Olise, who was already touted for a move away last summer, has seen his name connected with several clubs over the last few months, from Arsenal to Manchester United. However, if he is to leave, it looks like the Eagles already have the perfect replacement lined up.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a report from the Mirror, Palace have identified Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville as the ideal signing should they lose Olise or Eberechi Eze this summer.

However, the report claims that, alongside the Eagles, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa, are keen on the Dutchman, which could complicate things.

That said, the good news is that the 22-year-old is valued at just £30m by the Peacocks, and due to their failure to win promotion last month, they will likely have to sell before the end of the month.

It could be a tough deal to complete with the other interested parties, but for the price reported, this is a deal Palace cannot afford to miss if they lose Olise.

Why Summerville would be a great Olise replacement

So the first thing Glasner will be worried about in an Olise-less Palace team will likely be the goals and assists the Frenchman brings. After all, in just 19 league appearances this season, he found the back of the net ten times and provided six assists for good measure.

This is certainly an area Summerville can help out in.

In 49 games for Leeds this campaign, he scored 21 goals and provided ten assists, which means he averaged a goal involvement every 1.58 games.

Summerville vs Olise Player Summerville Olise Appearances 49 19 Goals 21 10 Assists 10 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.63 0.84 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Such an impressive individual campaign lends some credence to data analyst Ben Mattinson's claim that the Dutchman could comfortably play at a "top 6 level."

Another key ability that the Rotterdam-born dynamo can bring to the table, which the man he could replace can't, is availability.

Since the start of the 2018/19 season, the "sensational" winger, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has missed just six games through injury, with five coming down to a groin strain he suffered last August.

In comparison, the Eagles' Hammersmith-born gem has missed 24 games since the beginning of the 2020/21 season, with a hamstring problem taking him out of action twice in the last two campaigns.

Ultimately, the South Londoners' dream scenario would be to tie Olise down to another long-term contract and build around him, but unfortunately, with how football is, that's probably not going to happen.

Therefore, if they do end up losing him this summer, spending £30m to bring in Summerville may be the best route. In fact, they should probably bring him to Selhurst Park regardless of where the Frenchman ends up; he's that good.