Crystal Palace are now eyeing a summer move for a "very quick" attacking midfielder who Everton tried to sign in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Glasner planning for the summer

After a slow start to the season, Palace's form has improved dramatically since the end of October, and they are now closer on points to fifth-placed Manchester City than they are to the relegation zone.

However, it would be a tall order for Oliver Glasner's side to make a push for the European places, with another mid-table finish appearing to be the more likely scenario. To make the European dream a reality next season, however, the Eagles will need to recruit well and make sure to tie down some of their key players to new contracts, amid widespread interest.

Glasner is determined for club chiefs to extend Jean-Philippe Mateta's stay at Selhurst Park, while there will also be feint hope of keeping hold of Marc Guehi, although there has seemingly been no progress made towards agreeing a new deal.

Not only is the manager looking to tie down some key players to new deals, but he is also keen to freshen up his squad with some new arrivals in the summer, with Palace now eyeing a move for SC Freiburg attacking midfielder Merlin Rohl.

That is according to a report from BILD (via Sport Witness), which states there could be a four-way battle for Rohl in the summer, with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Everton also named as potential suitors. The Toffees made two bids for the Freiburg man in the January transfer window, but their approaches were knocked back.

The 22-year-old is said to have a €12m (£10m) price tag, but with the Bundesliga side said to be uninterested in selling the midfielder, a potential buyer will have to pay considerably more.

Rohl impressing for club and country

The Berlin-born attacker has received high praise from Germany U21 manager Antonio Di Salvo, who said: "He fought his way into [Freiburg's] team. That's not easy. He focused on defensive work and also came into his own offensively. He's very quick and determined. He's very dangerous."

Having also been lauded as a "complete midfielder" by Tomas Oral, his former coach at Ingolstadt, it is clear to see why the maestro is attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs.

Last season, the German picked up two goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, and his defensive aptitude is highlighted by the fact he ranks in the 89th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

At 22, Rohl is at the right age to be a long-term success at Selhurst Park, so it is exciting news Palace are in the race for his signature ahead of the summer, although the fact Freiburg are reluctant to sell could be a stumbling block.