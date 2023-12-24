Sitting six points clear of the relegation zone as we approach the halfway mark in the Premier League, Crystal Palace's status in the top flight is on course to remain intact for another season. As the campaign progresses, however, those at Selhurst Park will be hoping to see their side not only stay up but add some excitement to things under Roy Hodgson. And the January transfer window could help do exactly that.

Reports suggest that the Eagles are leading the way ahead of Premier League rivals to land one particular talent, who could help Hodgson's side take a crucial step towards the Premier League's top half.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Speaking on the potential of January arrivals, Hodgson told the official Crystal Palace website:

“In the situation, we find ourselves in, in the wrong end of the table – we’re not in the top half, we are that in that bottom half of the table – I don’t think there’d be many teams who are not looking at the January transfer window and saying it would be good if we could bring in a couple of players who will strengthen us, either as a player to go directly in the team or as a player to help us in the squad.

“We’re in that group, but it is easier said than done. I think when you are assessing it, one does have to always bear in mind what bringing in a senior player in a certain position will do to one or two of the younger ones that you are actually now quite keen to see given a chance and weigh up how much these people are going to play a part and help you.”

That said, according to TeamTalk, Crystal Palace are leading the race to Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of both Championship side Leeds United and Premier League relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. The full-back, who has impressed Selhurst Park chiefs, left Queens Park Rangers in 2021 and has improved more and more ever since to attract the interest of those in the Premier League. Palace chiefs reportedly hope to get him for a cut-price next year, given that his current contract expires in 2025.

"Outstanding" Osayi-Samuel could be ready for England return

After picking up experience on the European stage and in Turkey's top flight at Fenerbahce, Osayi-Samuel could be more than ready to step into a Premier League side. Osayi-Samuel's stats this season, compared to Nathaniel Clyne's, for example, show the upgrade that Palace could be getting.

Player Tackles Per Game Interceptions Per Game Dribbles Per Game Goal Involvements Nathaniel Clyne 1 0.1 0.3 0 Bright Osayi-Samuel 2.1 1 1.4 3

Before Fenerbahce, however, the right-back earned plenty of praise at QPR, including from former manager Mark Warburton, who said:

"Bright came off because we've got to look after the young players. I've never been booed at 6-0 before I've got to say. These demands, you can't be playing 21st, 26th, 29th, 1st, 4th or 5th whatever it might be without injury and fatigue. If you lose those boys for four to six-week injuries, you can't afford to do that. Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause."

When the January transfer window opens, Palace could make their move and add a much-needed improvement to a side aiming to move away from the threat of relegation even further, making this one to keep an eye on.