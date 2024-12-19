Crystal Palace and sporting director Dougie Freedman are interested in signing a £60,000-a-week star in January, according to a new report.

Oliver Glasner reacts to Arsenal defeat in the Carabao Cup

The Eagles suffered cup disappointment on Wednesday evening as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal. The chances of success in the competition would have been small, but Palace fans would have loved to see their team get to a semi-final and have the chance to compete for a spot at Wembley. But it may be seen as Oliver Glasner and co having one less distraction as they try to continue their assault on the Premier League table.

However, the Austrian was disappointed, as he felt his Palace side played with too much respect and didn’t perform at their very best. Glasner said after the game: “It was the perfect start, but already in the first half we looked like we played with too much respect, a little bit too cautious. Especially in possession.

"We need a performance of our top level, and it was not a performance at our top level. It was positive that we scored two goals, but at the end, it is a little bit frustrating because if you score two at the Emirates, then it should have been a penalty shootout at least."

Glasner added on Arsenal’s second goal: "I think it was offside, but there is no VAR. Everyone knows this. They had too many chances in the second half; we gave them too many chances. When they found the gaps, we shifted too slow."

Crystal Palace eyeing move for £60,000-a-week ace in January

As Glasner tries to move on from the defeat in the Carabao Cup, according to The Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Miguel Almiron on loan in January from Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old, who earns £60,000 a week at St. James’ Park, has been with the Magpies since January 2019, when he moved from MLS side Atlanta. Almiron has played 30-plus games in all five of his full seasons at Newcastle, but in this 2024/25 campaign, the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order.

Almiron, who has 64 caps for Paraguay, has played just nine times so far this season, three of which have come as a starter. Eddie Howe doesn’t appear to favour Almiron, and now this report states he could be loaned out during January, as Newcastle are keen to offload him before the season finishes.

Miguel Almiron's Newcastle United stats Apps 218 Goals 30 Assists 12

A loan move in January looks the most likely, and Crystal Palace are among the teams interested in securing a transfer for a player who they know very well, as he’s scored two winning goals against the Eagles, one in 2019/20 and the other in the 2021/22 campaign.

Leicester City and Wolves are also keen on securing the signature of the midfielder, who is also believed to be pushing for a move away. There is also strong competition from Europe, as Marseille and Stuttgart are also keen on the Paraguay international.