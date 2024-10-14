Crystal Palace are now ready to make a shock move to sign a new Brazilian forward this January, according to one report, with Oliver Glasner on the hunt for reinforcements.

Crystal Palace struggle in the Premier League

After a fantastic end to the 2023/24 campaign, hopes were high for this season's Premier League season at Selhurst Park.

Glasner's side won six of their final seven Premier League games last time around but have been a completely different side this campaign, fuelled in part by the losses of Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise over the summer, with the pair moving to Fulham and Bayern Munich respectively.

Their replacements are yet to truly make their mark in Palace colours, and it has seen the Eagles reach the second international break as one of four Premier League sides yet to pick up a win this season, alongside Ipswich Town, Wolves and Southampton.

A large part of that has been problems in attack, with their five goals the joint second fewest in the division and with the Eagles having scored more than one goal just once so far this season, while big-money summer signing Eddie Nketiah is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League for his new side, though he found the net in the EFL Cup.

They face crunch games against Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Fulham before the next international break, but it is clear that their setup as it is right now is not working, with little in wide areas and Ismaila Sarr yet to be fully trusted by his new manager.

Crystal Palace's fixtures until the November international break Opponent (Home/Away) Competition Nottingham Forest (Away) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (Home) Premier League Aston Villa (Away) EFL Cup Wolves (Away) Premier League Fulham (Home) Premier League

Now, they have been tipped to add yet more firepower to their frontline in January.

Crystal Palace target £200k-a-week forward

That comes as Caught Offside report that Crystal Palace are one of a trio of sides showing interest in signing Manchester United outcast Antony in January.

The Brazilian has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford since his £86m move from Ajax, and is yet to start a Premier League game this season, making just two appearances from the substitutes bench as Amad Diallo is preferred by Erik ten Hag.

He still has almost three years left to run on his £200,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford but the club are ready to cut their losses, and it is reported that the 24-year-old "is available on loan or a permanent transfer", and that Palace are one of the sides eyeing up a move alongside Ajax and Newcastle United.

A move may not be a popular one given the performances that he has put up in the Premier League to date, but a loan deal could be a low cost to add at least another body to Glasner's attacking ranks, while his Ajax form suggests that there is still talent there despite his Old Trafford woes.