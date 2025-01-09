Looking to get any business completed early in the January transfer window, Crystal Palace are now reportedly fast-tracking their move to sign a Championship star for Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Still fighting for survival in the Premier League - sitting just six points clear of the dropzone - it could be a big month for Crystal Palace, who have already been linked with a number of names. Among those mentioned have been Miguel Almiron and Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham in deals that would see two northern rivals become teammates in South London.

Bellingham would be a particularly impressive coup, given both his potential and current performance at Sunderland in the Championship. Betting on a Bellingham to succeed in the middle of the park certainly isn't a bad idea, that's for sure.

Almiron, meanwhile, has reportedly been offered to the Eagles as Newcastle United attempt to cash in on their struggling winger. At 30 years old and worth a reported £21m, however, it remains to be seen whether those at Selhurst Park will take the Magpies up on their offer. Instead, they look set to turn their attention towards the Championship.

According to Sky Sports' Peter Smith, Crystal Palace are now fast-tracking a deal to sign Romain Esse from Millwall, who are reluctant to let their young talent leave this month.

The teenager's release clause and Palace's persistence may yet leave them with little choice though. Any deal could also be made easier by the fact that Esse is under the same agency as Marc Guehi.

Of course, it wasn't so long ago that Palace were signing a young attacking midfielder named Eberechi Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Now, years later, Esse can follow in his footsteps from Millwall.

"Talented" Esse can follow Eze path

By completing a move from the Championship to Crystal Palace and the Premier League, Esse would be following the same path as current star Eze. And the latter could instantly get the chance to become familiar with the 19-year-old in Glasner's 3-4-2-1 system, which accommodates two advanced midfielders.

As of right now, Ismaila Sarr and Eze are the duo handed the responsibility behind Jean-Philippe Mateta, but Esse's potential arrival could quickly change that to hand Glasner a positive selection headache within his frontline.

In what is still a young career, the Millwall youngster has already found himself at the centre of praise. Former manager Gary Rowett foresaw his pending rise in 2023, telling reporters as relayed by South London: "I’ve been pleased with him. There’s been an opportunity to play him a bit further forward at some point.

“But at the moment his quality is not going to stop him getting in the first team, it’s going to be all the other things around it. He’s already probably as talented as anyone we’ve got. He’s developing really nicely.”