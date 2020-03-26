Yohan Cabaye swoop flattered Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew – a man who didn’t quite achieve huge success at Crystal Palace.

Despite reaching an FA Cup final, the man who spent a portion of his playing career with the Eagles was ultimately sacked by Steve Parish with the south Londoners languishing in 17th place, having won just once in their last 11 Premier League games at the time.

However, one thing that Pardew did do at Selhurst Park which portrayed him in a glowing light was bring Yohan Cabaye to south London from Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 – a real coup for the club.

Crystal Palace handed the French giants £10m for the ex-Lille star, smashing their club-record transfer fee to sign the France international, who went on to make 109 appearances for the Eagles – Cabaye only cost £91.7k per game.

Mainly, the midfielder left PSG in search of first-team football.

However, a large reason for his switch to Selhurst Park was the presence of Pardew.

Cabaye has spoken glowingly of his relationship with the ex-Southampton boss in the past, revealing that he followed Newcastle games after he left St James’ Park, and then Crystal Palace games when Pardew moved to south London.

“I followed him, even when I left Newcastle. Every time I was watching Newcastle and then I was watching Palace, because we create something, him and me. We have a very good relationship, it’s very faithful. He can trust me, I can trust him and that’s why I was fully following his team. When he came here I was watching more Palace and became a lot more interested in the team. That’s when he called me [about a transfer] and I knew the team before he started talking about them!”

The man who is now at St Etienne scored ten goals and recorded six assists for the Eagles, becoming a firm fan favourite at Selhurst Park to the point where the supporters even thought up a brilliant chant for him, which you can hear below.

However, it does feel like none of it would’ve been possible without the presence of Pardew.

There were a lot of things that the ex-Palace boss could’ve done better, namely keeping Glenn Murray at the club, while stripping Mile Jedinak of the captaincy also wasn’t a classy move.

Despite that, his pulling factor which lured Cabaye to south London could well be deemed as a slightly redeeming factor – it definitely portrayed the egotistic manager in a glowing light at the time.

