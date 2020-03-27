Chouiar would hand Palace a new dimension

According to French outlet Le Foot, Crystal Palace are following Dijon forward Mounir Chouiar, who is also attracting interest from Bournemouth and Watford.

What kind of player is he?

Well, the 21-year-old only arrived at Dijon last summer, signing from Ligue 2 outfit RC Lens.

The Frenchman has made an immediate impact, scoring eight goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, including a strike against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Dijon boss Stéphane Jobard described Chouiar as a “serious talent in one-on-one situations” and the stats don’t lie.

The youngster records an eye-catching 3.5 dribbles per game in Ligue 1 this season, as well as 2.2 key passes per game and two shots per game – he is an all-action attacker.

Would hand Roy Hodgson a new dimension

If Crystal Palace manage to bring Chouiar to Selhurst Park, it would hand Roy Hodgson a new dimension.

Should Crystal Palace sign Mounir Chouiar?

Yes Vote No Vote

Aside from his impressive attacking statistics, the Liévin-born forward can also play in a number of positions.

He can operate as a left-winger, where he has made a total of 11 appearances this term, although he can also play in the centre where he has made seven outings this season.

Chouiar would hand the ex-England manager a new dimension in the respect that his versatility and dribbling ability would blend well with Wilfried Zaha, who can also operate on either wing or in the middle, and registers a huge 4.7 dribbles per game.

The pair of them playing in red and blue would surely cause chaos for the opposition, given their ability to move around the field into different positions and drag players out of shape with their dribbling qualities in one-on-one situations.

With Jordan Ayew also a fine dribbler too – the Ghana international records two dribbles per game – Hodgson would be blessed with attacking fluidity if he managed to bring Chouiar – who is rated at £7.2m on Transfermarkt – to south London.

