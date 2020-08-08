Crystal Palace: 2019/20 Season Quiz

Crystal Palace had a positive season this time around and finished in 12th place, just three points off the top 10.

Roy Hodgson was unlucky to lose Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the start of the season with the young English full-back moving to Manchester United. The club reinforced their squad with experience and reliability with names such as Jordan Ayew, Gary Cahill, and James McCarthy joining the club during the summer transfer window.

The Eagles started well, and throughout the season picked up some good results with positive performances – but the Crystal Palace faithful will soon be hoping to improve on these finishes.

Hodgson and his men would have set out this season to further secure themselves as a Premier League club that won’t be going anywhere any time soon, but with a season full of ups and downs, and results that shocked many – how much can you remember about the club’s 2019/20 campaign?