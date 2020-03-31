Crystal Palace fans fume over Dejan Lovren transfer link

Loads of Crystal Palace fans on Twitter are fuming after club fan account CPFC News HQ relayed a report from TEAMtalk saying the club are interested in a move for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren.

TEAMtalk’s exclusive report says four London teams – the Eagles, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United – are all keen on bringing the 30-year-old in.

The report adds that the Croatia international is tempted by a move to the English capital, and he looks to have plenty of options.

It would certainly be an interesting move by Roy Hodgson with the club currently having the likes of Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Scott Dann in their ranks, although Sakho’s injury issues – he has missed 34 matches across the past three seasons according to Transfermarkt – and the fact Dann is out of contract this summer means it could become a priority.

Lovren has found himself down the pecking order at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all fit, and came under criticism for his display as the Reds lost their 2019/20 Premier League unbeaten record with a shock 3-0 defeat to Watford at the beginning of this month.

Palace supporters certainly don’t seem keen on the Croatian arriving in SE25, as you can see from the following comments.

Here is the full reaction…

Are we actually ok — G🦅 (@CPFC_GH) March 30, 2020

Please this can’t be true. — Armchair FC (@PalaceAlt) March 30, 2020

Absolutely not ain’t even as good as Scotty Dann would be 4th choice at least. — Tony H (@hudders1971) March 30, 2020

What happened to signing younger players? — Charlie Wilkins (@CharlieWilk36) March 30, 2020

@Luke_davey1 for the love of god 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Matt Bostwick (@mattybostwick) March 30, 2020

No thanks — Jakcpfc (@jakcpfc) March 30, 2020

Nonono onononlnobo ononono — JW (@CPFC_JW) March 30, 2020

We don’t need centre backs!!! Oh, and he’s worse than what we have already. — Never Give Up (@audreysprayer) March 30, 2020

