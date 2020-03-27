Crystal Palace fans react to Jose Sa transfer report

Loads of Crystal Palace fans have been reacting on Twitter after the club was linked with a move for Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa.

According to Greek media outlet SDNA, the Eagles – along with Premier League rivals Southampton and West Ham United – are all keen on the 27-year-old glovesman.

As per Transfermarkt, he has kept a brilliant 24 clean sheets in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Greek giants this term, conceding 27 goals in total.

Do Crystal Palace need Jose Sa?

Yes Vote No Vote

He has also helped his team reach the last 16 of the Europa League having knocked Arsenal out in the previous round, so it is no surprise that the Portuguese stopper is attracting admiring glances from elsewhere.

Roy Hodgson currently has Vicente Guaita – the undoubted number one – Wayne Hennessey and Stephen Henderson in his ranks, but with the former duo 33 years of age and the latter 31, perhaps he is ready to take a look at the future.

There are those that aren’t believing the rumour though, with one saying “not having this”.

Not having this — ash baldry (@ashbalders) March 26, 2020

What we really need is an international keeper, who is looking for first team football! — Dave Hill (@Cpfc1905Dh) March 27, 2020

Others chose to focus on first-choice ‘keeper Guaita, with one saying he’d be crying because of the link, and another suggesting that Sa couldn’t be his replacement.

While the Spaniard has been impressive for Palace, as we mentioned previously at some point the Eagles do need to look to the future, and if Dougie Freedman thinks he can compete for the number one spot more effectively than Hennessey or Henderson can, then that should be good enough.

Surely not a Guaita replacement — LetsTalkPalace (@letstalkpalace) March 26, 2020

Cheers, Guaita’s crying — Alfie (@alfinhosir) March 26, 2020

Always pack this bloke on Fifa 💀 — General Tomkins (@cpfc_sean) March 26, 2020

Another simply asked why their club would want Sa, and they were quick to be replied to.

One suggested that Hennessey and Henderson aren’t good enough as back-ups, while another brought up the question of their ages as we mentioned previously.

It is a move that makes sense, but one that would also mean at least one goalkeeper will be on their way out of Selhurst Park in the summer.

why — aaron (@aaron_cpfc) March 26, 2020

Probably because having Hennessy and Henderson as back ups is a scary thought if Guaita gets injured — Connor Guest (@CGusst) March 26, 2020

all our keepers are rly old — amesy (@GloriousGuaita) March 26, 2020

