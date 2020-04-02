Crystal Palace fans react to Alexander Sorloth’s honest comments

Loads of Crystal Palace fans have reacted on Twitter after fan account CPFC News HQ relayed some eye-catching comments made by striker Alexander Sorloth.

The centre-forward appeared on Norwegian media outlet TV2’s Premier League podcast this week, and issued some very honest comments on his time at Selhurst Park prior to his loan exit to Trabzonspor.

The 24-year-old said that he felt unlucky to have a goal ruled out against Chelsea in one of his first matches that could have helped him cement a spot in the starting XI, before he then suffered an injury which further hampered his chances.

He went on to say that it wasn’t fair to be judged on a few late substitute appearances, which is certainly some refreshing honesty from the Norway international.

Of course, Sorloth has gone on to be a big hit in Turkey after scoring just once in 20 games for Palace, netting 25 times in 39 outings for Trabzonspor to date.

Eagles supporters have been quick to comment on their striker’s comments on Twitter, as you can see below.

More than one individual said they felt sorry form him – it’s difficult not to.

Here is just a selection of the reaction…

I strongly agree with him and feel for him, honestly. Really think that disallowed goal vs Chelsea would have changed things, very wrongly disallowed. https://t.co/neUcpItBcH — Danny Dell (@DannyDell97) April 1, 2020

As I’ve said over and over, he needed a Championship loan so so badly We’ve seen what confidence has done to this kid and he needed to get used to the English game. Now he’s going to be one of the worst bits of business we’ve ever done because we don’t know how to manage a squad https://t.co/Wvb0Ba4RIt — Armani (@The_ArmaniCode) April 1, 2020

Can’t argue with that, perfectly good goal ruled out and his confidence was shot — G🦅 (@CPFC_GH) April 1, 2020

He’s not wrong tbf — Jordan (@__JFI9) April 1, 2020

Feel bad for him tbh needed another chance — brad.h_cpfc (@cpfc_fp) April 1, 2020

100% accurate. — Adam Brock (@brock_a_d_84) April 1, 2020

Feel for the kid — GoalaCPFC (@Goala93730986) April 1, 2020

Classic palace/freedman — Mr T (@machutuck) April 2, 2020

He has to be mentally tougher than that to be an EPL player. Especially a striker. Everyone is gunning for your spot. — Peter Winsor (@WinsorPete) April 1, 2020

Fair enough — ASheppard (@AndySheppy) April 1, 2020

