 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Crystal Palace News
Crystal Palace fans react to Alexander Sorloth's honest comments

Crystal Palace fans react to Alexander Sorloth’s honest comments

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 04:30pm

Loads of Crystal Palace fans have reacted on Twitter after fan account CPFC News HQ relayed some eye-catching comments made by striker Alexander Sorloth.

The centre-forward appeared on Norwegian media outlet TV2’s Premier League podcast this week, and issued some very honest comments on his time at Selhurst Park prior to his loan exit to Trabzonspor.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

The 24-year-old said that he felt unlucky to have a goal ruled out against Chelsea in one of his first matches that could have helped him cement a spot in the starting XI, before he then suffered an injury which further hampered his chances.

He went on to say that it wasn’t fair to be judged on a few late substitute appearances, which is certainly some refreshing honesty from the Norway international.

Of course, Sorloth has gone on to be a big hit in Turkey after scoring just once in 20 games for Palace, netting 25 times in 39 outings for Trabzonspor to date.

Eagles supporters have been quick to comment on their striker’s comments on Twitter, as you can see below.

Do you agree with Sorloth's comments?

Yes

Yes

No

No

More than one individual said they felt sorry form him – it’s difficult not to.

Here is just a selection of the reaction…

In other Crystal Palace news, Wilfried Zaha has named a former Manchester United teammate as the best right-back he’s faced

Article title: Crystal Palace fans react to Alexander Sorloth’s honest comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 