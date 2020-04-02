Crystal Palace have failed Wilfried Zaha

Very rarely does a player of such talent play for a team outside the top six, and it is even more rare for said player to stick around while the club continually battle relegation and fail to surround him with better players.

Look at Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk dumping Southampton for Liverpool, Riyad Mahrez jumping ship to Manchester City or even Richarlison leaving Watford to pursue bigger things at Everton.

Unfortunately for Zaha, his loyalty has not been rewarded by the Eagles, who for years have been relying on the “give it to Zaha and see what he can do” gameplan.

Just take a look at some of his incredible skills in the video down below…

How can it be that a player of such magnificent ability is playing week in week out with Christian Benteke, who has averaged one goal per season in the last two years, or Cenk Tosun, a failed Sam Allardyce signing at Everton, all for a team who have never finished higher than tenth in the Premier League.

Zaha has bagged a remarkable 56 goals and 70 assists in Palace colours, and those numbers are even more impressive when you consider the 27 year-old has had zero help the entire time. Think of an American football quarter-back with poor coaches, no run game, defence or offensive line (Matthew Stafford for you NFL experts out there).

With the £49.5m-rated (Transfermarkt) Ivory Coast star now entering his prime and sure to draw yet more transfer rumours this summer, the Selhurst Park outfit will have no one to blame but themselves if they let perhaps their most talented ever player walk out the door without ever having a genuinely competitive supporting cast around him.

