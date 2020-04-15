Crystal Palace must strengthen in this area next season

For a club like Crystal Palace, success as of late has simply been finishing in a higher place in the Premier League table than the previous season.

The Eagles last enjoyed a good cup run in 2016 after falling at the final hurdle in the FA Cup against Manchester United. Since then, they’ve struggled with relegation battles as they fight to keep their head above water.

This season is no different. Since they promoted to the Premier League in the 2013/14 season, Palace haven’t finished higher than tenth place and currently sit in 11th this campaign. Although fans would likely prefer a whole first team makeover, the heart of the problem lies in the attack. With just Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha pulling the strings, the Eagles are struggling to score and create goals, particularly against the stronger teams.

The London side’s Ivorian may even end up leaving this summer after it was revealed Zaha has been unhappy for a couple of seasons now, with Everton bidding for him let year.

Christian Benteke has made little-to-no impact this term either, scoring one goal in comparison to the 15 he tallied on his debut campaign at Selhurst Park. Additionally, according to WhoScored, the Belgian’s weaknesses include holding onto the ball, passing and finishing. Alarm bells must be ringing if a striker is struggling to finish and find the back of the net.

Benteke simply isn’t good enough to be in or even around this Crystal Palace first team. The 29-year-old has had almost three seasons to reacquaint himself with his first team in blue and red, but has amassed just five goals across 67 league games in that time.

In order to create some form in their next run, Palace need to recruit some young, talented forwards who are itching for their time to shine on the big stage. The personnel on their current books just isn’t enough to see the Eagles challenge for anything.