Wilfried Zaha says ex-Man United man Antonio Valencia best he’s faced

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has revealed the hardest right-back he has come up against in his career so far in an Instagram Q&A he has conducted, via Dugout.

The 27-year-old will have lined up against plenty of right-sided full-backs during his spells in the Premier League with the Eagles, Cardiff City and Manchester United, but it is actually a former teammate he has chosen.

Indeed, he believes that ex-Red Devil Antonio Valencia is the most difficult right-back opponent he has faced, describing him as “strong” and “fast”.

Quite the praise for the Ecuadorian.

