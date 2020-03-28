Roy Hodgson must avoid move for Benteke 2.0

According to French outlet Le Foot, Crystal Palace are interested in signing FC Metz striker Habib Diallo, who is also wanted by Chelsea, Leicester and Leeds.

What’s the word, then?

Well, the Eagles are believed to be keen on the Senegalese striker, who has a contract with the French side until 2022 – it is reported that €20m should be enough to secure his signature.

Diallo – who is rated at £13.5m on Transfermarkt – has netted 12 goals while also registering three assists in Ligue 1 this season in just 26 appearances, which is a fine scoring rate to say the least.

Contrastingly, Crystal Palace have somewhat struggled for goals this season, notching just 26 goals in 29 Premier League games – the third-lowest scorers in England’s top-flight.

However, Roy Hodgson shouldn’t go near this frontman.

Not suited to RoyBall

Ever since the 72-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park, the Eagles have been amongst the lower regions of the crosses per game table.

Hodgson’s men rank 20th in that specific table this season with an average of 19 crosses per game – six behind the next closest team, West Ham.

Why is this relevant? Well, Diallo wins 4.3 aerials duels per game, and is clearly a striker reliant on his height rather than his pace and ability to run in behind.

He is, in that respect, a similar player to struggling Palace forward Christian Benteke, who only has one goal to his name this season, matching his total from last season – he truly has floundered in recent years for the south Londoners.

Hodgson’s style of football is far better suited nowadays to diminutive, nippy forwards of Jordan Ayew’s ilk, a man who has shone this season with eight Premier League goals to his name.

The Eagles could definitely do with another forward to provide competition for the Ghanaian, although given the aforementioned reasons, that man definitely shouldn’t be FC Metz ace Diallo.

