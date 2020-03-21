Crystal Palace make a mockery of 2019/20 prediction

Crystal Palace have proven journalists from The Independent wrong during the 2019/20 season.

What did they say?

At the beginning of each Premier League campaign, it seems as though there is always at least one team that is widely expected to get relegated.

That was Crystal Palace this time around, following a summer transfer window in which they signed Stephen Henderson, Jordan Ayew, Gary Cahill and James McCarthy, while Victor Camarasa joined on loan.

Journalists from The Independent certainly thought they were going down, as of the eight who took part in their season preview, Miguel Delaney, Mark Critchley, Samuel Lovett, Tom Kershaw and Adam Hamdani all predicted that the Eagles would finish in the bottom three.

Kershaw also added: “With Aaron Wan-Bissaka gone Palace may wilt under Roy Hodgson.”

Off the mark

Palace have made a mockery of the limitations placed upon them by others, as they currently sit 11th in the table, just six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Meanwhile, there is a 12-poiint gap between the Eagles and the relegation zone, showing how well they have been doing under Hodgson this season.

When Andros Townsend was speaking on talkSPORT before it was decided that the current campaign will definitely be completed, he offered the indication that they are even looking to see how close they can get to a place in European competition.

Sheffield United may be the Premier League’s biggest overachievers this term, but Palace are also proving their doubters wrong with the results they have been able to get.

What is perhaps even more impressive is that they managed to do this without buying in a replacement for Wan-Bissaka, with Hodgson really getting the best out of the players he has at his disposal.

The hope now will be that the team can continue this on to finish strongly once the campaign restarts.

