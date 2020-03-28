Jaroslaw Jach move looks awful on Freedman

Not every single transfer a club makes will come off – you’ll have your hits, and you’ll have your misses.

Crystal Palace will know about the latter all too well, having signed the likes of Shola Ameobi, Kevin Doyle and Yaya Sanogo shortly after their return to the Premier League.

However, they were all before the current Sporting Director Dougie Freedman was in place – Steve Parish appointed the Scot in August 2017.

Having said that, the ex-Eagles striker and manager can be held accountable for one bizarre move which will surely be a stain on his CV throughout his career.

Freedman oversaw the £2m signing of Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin – a player who was definitely an unknown quantity at the time, and one who the Selhurst Park faithful are still none the more clued up on.

How comes? Well, over two years on from his arrival, the Poland international still hasn’t played a single minute of first-team football for the Eagles.

Instead, he has spent time on loan at three different clubs – Çaykur Rizespor, Sheriff Tiraspol and Raków Częstochowa, the latter of whom he is currently playing for.

If he was a gamble from Freedman, it certainly hasn’t paid off.

It’s not even as if Jach is a youngster who is learning his trade out on loan – the centre-back is 26 years of age, and doesn’t stand a chance of getting any first-team football with the likes of Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Scott Dann and Martin Kelly ahead of him.

Simply put, Jach was an awful signing and also a player who had little right to command a fee of £2m which, while it doesn’t sound like a lot, is a huge amount to spend on a player who had previously only played his football in Poland.

Freedman may well do a lot right in the future, but this deal will forever stain his CV.

