Crystal Palace: McArthur a fine purchase at £7m

Crystal Palace’s deadline day business in the summer of 2014 was fairly subdued, to say the least.

It saw Zeki Fryers join from Tottenham, and also played host to the woeful piece of negotiating that saw Glenn Murray join Reading on loan while Kevin Doyle arrived as his replacement – grim.

However, that specific deadline day did see James McArthur arrive from Wigan for a then club-record £7m.

The Scotland international had helped Wigan win the FA Cup during his time with the Latics, although he was hardly a marquee capture by Steve Parish having come from the Championship, if we were to be snobbish.

However, even the least-snobbish among us surely wouldn’t have foreseen McArthur being this good.

The former Hamilton man has become a club icon at Selhurst Park since his £7m move, to say the least.

Can James McArthur be considered a Crystal Palace icon?

Yes Vote No Vote

McArthur has been involved in more Premier League wins than any other player in the club’s history, partaking in 67 victories for the Eagles – Wilfried Zaha stands second in that list with 64 to his name.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old has also made the second-most Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace with 188 to his name, making 199 appearances for the south Londoners in total.

If you were to divide his transfer fee by the amount of Premier League wins he has helped Palace achieve, then you’d discover that each victory involving McArthur has cost the Eagles just £104.5k, which is pretty good value for money after almost six years of service.

The Scot continues to be a key performer under Roy Hodgson to this day, and with his endless energy and spirit, it feels like he’ll have plenty of time left to make these numbers look even more glowing in his favour.

He is arguably the finest of Parish’s purchases in the last decade, if not since he took over in 2010, with all things considered.

