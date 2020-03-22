Crystal Palace: Hodgson’s 2 summer priorities

When this season eventually comes to a close, Roy Hodgson has a few things he needs to address.

They are not major tasks, for his Crystal Palace side are in fairly good shape as they sit 11th in the Premier League, comfortably resting on 39 points without fear of relegation – it is much more a case of fine-tuning a squad in need of some new faces here and there rather than a complete overhaul.

Let’s take a look at one sale and one signing the former England manager must oversee this summer…

Sale

Simply put, Hodgson has to offload Max Meyer if he isn’t going to play him.

The 72-year-old has only handed the Germany international 21 Premier League starts from a possible 67 since he arrived on a free transfer from Schalke.

That is entirely down to his discretion as manager and he can choose his team as he pleases, although with Meyer picking up £125k-a-week – he is Palace’s second-highest earner – he needs to be shifted if Hodgson isn’t going to play him more regularly.

Signing

Nathan Ferguson needs to become a Palace player this summer – his arrival is a must.

The 19-year-old right-back came within a whisker of moving to Selhurst Park in January, although he failed his medical and negotiations with West Brom ultimately fell through.

Ferguson will be a free agent in the summer when his contract expires, and seeing as Joel Ward is Hodgson’s only right-back following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s exit in the summer, a fresh face in that area is certainly a priority.

Ward is now 30 years of age, so bringing the Baggies teenager to SE25 would ensure that Palace have a player who can fill that role for many years to come, and also have an experienced head to guide the youngster and show him the ropes at Selhurst Park.

