Crystal Palace surely put off by Alfredo Morelos

Back in January, Crystal Palace were believed to be keen on signing Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers hitman had bagged 28 goals before 2020 began, while also amassing nine assists, which appeared to catch the eye of Crystal Palace’s Sporting Director Dougie Freedman.

Of course, given his importance to the Gers, he wasn’t going to come cheap – Steven Gerrard even said that he wouldn’t sell the Colombian for £50m.

However, since the New Year began, the 23-year-old’s form – and discipline – has tailed off so much that Freedman has surely lost interest in him, if we were to presume.

Morelos has scored just one goal so far in 2020, and even that came against a Hamilton side who are currently sat second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers’ No.20 can’t even defend himself by saying that he’s been laying on the assists either, as he only has one of them to his name as well this year, which came in the same game as his only goal.

Aside from his performances on the pitch, he has been just as unattractive away from it.

He was left out of the squad by Gerrard for the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Hearts for ‘disciplinary reasons’ – the Rangers boss later revealed that the striker had been allowed to return to Colombia for family matters, but came back to Ibrox 24 hours late and also failed to report for training. To make matters worse, the Gers went on to lose the game 1-0.

So, as a result of that disciplinary slip-up, and also his terrible form on the field, surely Crystal Palace have been put off by the striker’s antics so far in 2020 – not just the Eagles, but we presume that any club who were previously interested in him won’t have been pleased to see how he has behaved this year.

