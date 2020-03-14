Crystal Palace should finally wave goodbye to Wilfried Zaha

When the summer transfer window opens up eventually, the annual ‘will he stay or go’ saga surrounding Wilfried Zaha is bound to rear its ugly head.

The Crystal Palace star has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for what feels like eternity now. Just last summer, the Ivorian was touted with a potential move to Arsenal, before the Gunners ended up signing Nicolas Pepe instead.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the north London side remain interested in luring Zaha to the Emirates, and there will surely be a point in the not-so-distant future where his name starts grabbing the attention once more.

It’s a situation that Palace could desperately do without. The Eagles just seemed to be rooted to the past, whilst anything transfer-related with their club, is connected to Zaha in some shape or form. How can they possibly progress or move forward when they’re still being held back?

Roy Hodgson has barely had anything to spend on reinforcing his squad – the 2019/2020 campaign has seen them generate a net expenditure of +£43.07m according to Transfermarkt. In these times of inflated transfer fees, it beggars belief that Palace actually made a profit on their dealings.

Will Wilfried Zaha still be at Crystal Palace next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

To take the Eagles to the next step, Steve Parish should seriously consider the gut-wrenching decision of letting Zaha go. The Ivorian will surely attract big-money – reports last year suggested Everton had a £70m package deal involving two players rejected – and that could allow Hodgson some much-needed cash to reinvest.

Losing Zaha but bringing in three or four key first-team players may allow for the revamp the Eagles desperately need. So whilst he may be the club’s talisman – he has scored 56 goals in 353 total games – it may be the perfect time for Palace to wave goodbye and start afresh.

