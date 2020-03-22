Crystal Palace: Jairo Riedewald a poor use of cash

When Frank de Boer signed his former Ajax prodigy Jairo Riedewald for Crystal Palace, it looked shrewd.

The Netherlands international – just 20 years of age at the time of his arrival – cost Steve Parish a sum of £7.9m, and looked like the man who would light the touchpaper in terms of De Boer’s Dutch revolution at Selhurst Park.

However, in somewhat of a nightmare for Riedewald, the man who signed him was sacked by Parish after just five games and 77 days in charge following a run of four Premier League defeats in a row without scoring – the other game was a Carabao Cup win over Ipswich.

So, that left the former Ajax man under the wing of Roy Hodgson, who unfortunately didn’t fancy him at all.

The 72-year-old didn’t hand Riedewald a single minute of Premier League action across the 2018/19 campaign, a strange series of decisions made even weirder by the fact that there were no documented injury problems, or any reasons at that.

However, there is clearly a talented player in there. The Dutchman won Palace’s Player of the Month award for January of this year in the absence of Patrick van Aanholt – however, since the left-back recovered, Riedewald returned to the bench.

It has very much been a case of the right player at the wrong time for Palace and Riedewald.

While that is a shame, and Hodgson is entitled to pick and choose whoever he wants as manager, the finances behind this deal coupled with how often the Eagles have used the 23-year-old don’t make for good reading.

Since arriving in south London, the Ajax academy product has earned £55k-a-week for the 139 weeks he has been at the club, having arrived on Monday 17th July 2017 – in total, that means he has picked up £7.65m in wages, while only making 31 appearances.

Add that to his transfer fee of £7.9m and Riedewald has robbed Parish of £15.55m for very little in return, although that really isn’t his own fault given his lack of playing time.

