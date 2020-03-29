Verdict: Should Crystal Palace keep Scott Dann?

Scott Dann has been a superb servant for Crystal Palace since joining them from Blackburn Rovers in January 2014.

However, his future with the club may be under threat, as his current contract comes to an end in the summer, meaning there is a very real chance he could be leaving Selhurst Park as a free agent.

The Eagles will be keen to get there average age of 29.2 down, as it is the oldest in the Premier League, while Roy Hodgson has a plethora of centre-back options at his disposal.

He has played a total of 159 times for Palace, but has only managed 10 across all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign – though there have been some impressive performances in that limited time.

With all of the above considered, FFC writers have given their verdicts on whether Palace should give Dann another contract, and the chance to add to his already memorable legacy at Selhurst Park.

Calling all FFC readers! Raise money for charities and bring together communities this Saturday the 28th at 3pm by taking part in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign. Click this banner to find out how you can get involved.

Billy Meyers

“Scott Dann is somewhat of a cult hero at Crystal Palace, having largely shone since his move from Blackburn in 2014.

“He won the club’s Player of the Season award after his first full season at Selhurst Park, and was also made captain by Alan Pardew in 2016.

“Having said that, this is a tough question purely because of his age and the options competing with him.

“Roy Hodgson has Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho and Martin Kelly to fill only two spots, and all of these figures are 30 or over apart from Kelly, who will reach 30 next month. The centre-back department very much needs a youthful overhaul, but seeing as all of Hodgson’s options are creaking, perhaps handing the reliable Dann a new one-year deal will give the ex-England manager a bit more time to plan.

“After all, Dann has shown – despite little game time this term – that he is still capable of delivering the goods, having started the Eagles’ last three games which have seen Palace pick up nine points with zero goals conceded.”

Watch Crystal Palace Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Kealan Hughes

“Dann may have been a good long-term servant for Crystal Palace over the years but there is no place for sentiment in football, and in truth he has been phased out by Hodgson.

“The former England boss brought in Cahill last summer which shows he was looking to improve the defence, and he has more or less managed that with 32 goals conceded in 29 games.

“It is time for Steve Parish to dip his hand into his pocket in order to allow Hodgson to take the Eagles to the next level. He has done remarkably well considering his limited spend and a chance to get rid of Dann and bring in some proven quality – perhaps a young player – could work wonders for Palace.”

Calling all Eagles fans: Can you get 90% on this quickfire Palace quiz?

1 of 19 Which club has Victor Camarasa recently been returned to after having his loan terminated by Crystal Palace? Cardiff City Real Betis Alaves Levante

James Beavis

“At 34 years of age, Gary Cahill has shown just how important experience can be, and there is no reason why 33-year-old Scott Dann can’t be in the same position as the former Chelsea captain in 12 months’ time.

“Age can be just a number when it comes to central defenders, and Dann showed before the break in the Premier League season that he is still more than capable of performing well at this level.

“In truth, it is a bit of a no-brainer to keep him on at Selhurst Park if he is happy to stay, and it would probably prove to be one of the club’s best bits of summer business.”

Should Dann be given another contract?

Yes Vote No Vote

Danny Lewis

“When predicting Palace’s starting XI for the 2020/21 season, I actually put across the idea that Dann could be starting alongside Cahill, so my opinion is that he should definitely be getting a new contract. He may not be able to start every week, but when available, the Eagles cult-hero is still one of the club’s best defenders.

“In the Premier League this season, he has averaged 0.4 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 4.2 clearances and 0.6 blocks per game, while making just 0.2 fouls and being dribbled past 0.1 times. If there are questions about whether he can still perform at Premier League level, just look at how little he is beaten by attackers.

“It seems as though Palace are rightly looking to change things and take more of a youthful approach, but there are players who should be sacrificed ahead of Dann.”

Meanwhile, Palace fans have been swooning over him.