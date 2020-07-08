Selhurst Park

Key information about Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park was built in 1924 and now houses the Premier League outfit Crystal Palace. The stadium is located in the London suburb of Selhurst in the Borough of Croydon and interestingly, one part of the ground incorporates a branch of Sainsbury’s as well.

The stadium’s current capacity stands at 26,047 and it has a pitch that measures 101m by 68m. The surface is covered with Desso GrassMaster’s hybrid turf and has no undersoil heating nor a running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at Selhurst Park was set all the way back in 1979 when 51,801 supporters saw Crystal Palace clinch the Football League Second Division crown by defeating Burnley F.C. 2–0.

A history of Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have been pursuing a deal for the site that would house their stadium since 1919 and three years later, they finally secured it from the London, Brighton and South Coast Railway Company for a reported fee of £2,750. As was the case with many stadiums back in the day, Selhurst Park was designed by Archibald Leitch and officially opened for business on 30 August 1924.

The ground only consisted of the present Main Stand, albeit unfinished at the time, and would host 25,000 fans as they watched Palace lose 0-1 to the visiting Sheffield Wednesday in the first game ever played at Selhurst Park.

Over the next year, the ground would be used for various other events apart from football and Palace’s home games, including two games for the 1948 Summer Olympics. In 1953, first floodlights were installed but were then replaced nine years later. It would then take them until 1969 to start improving the stadium once again.

That year, Palace were promoted to Division One – the highest tier at the time – which kick-started some of the developments. The Arthur Wait Stand was built and the Whitehorse Lane end was refurbished with a second tier of terracing. The fan favourite Holmesdale Road terrace was also split into three different sections due to health & safety reasons.

In 1981, the Main Stand was also improved and redesigned to include seating and that same year, Crystal Palace would also sell the back of the Whitehorse Lane terrace and adjacent land to Sainsbury’s, helping the club out financially in a difficult situation. This would, of course, reduce the size of the terrace significantly.

Some years later, in 1985, Palace got new ‘roommates’ as Charlton Athletic moved in and would remain there until 1991, when they were replaced by Wimbledon FC, who would in turn stay until 2003. In 1986 the chairman Ron Noades purchased the stadium from the club to raise revenue and following the Taylor Report and some redesigns, Selhurst Park became an all-seater in 1993.

The final developments were made the following year when the Holmesdale terrace got replaced by a two-tiered all-seater stand and the Main Stand got a new roof. There were some issues with the ownership of the stadium ever since and in April 2008, a 25-year lease was granted to Crystal Palace at an annual rent of £1.2m.

There were some further plans to renovate the Main Stand, which should be ready for the 2021–22 season.

Tickets to watch Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

All tickets to watch Crystal Palace play at Selhurst Park can be found on the club’s official website. The prices vary depending on the location in the stands and the age group of the buyer with the most expensive adult ticket costing £58.

Crystal Palace also offer a season ticket scheme, memberships and loyalty points to their supporters.

