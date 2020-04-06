Palace fans react to Sorloth’s comments on Real Madrid move

Alexander Sortloth has enjoyed one of the most surprising rises to prominence ever since he left Crystal Palace for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor last summer.

The Norway international scored just one goal during his time at Selhurst Park, but it’s been an altogether different story since he moved on to pastures new.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

A return of 25 goals in 39 games this season has prompted speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, a turn of events which has naturally come as a shock to the Eagles faithful.

And the 24-year-old striker has been speaking about the links on Norwegian TV in recent days.

As reported by Liga Blatt (via Sport Witness), Sorloth had this to say about comparisons with Robert Lewandowski and the prospect of a move to the Bernabeu.

“To be compared with Lewandowski is an honour.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to play there (Madrid). That’s the dream of every player. But in the end, the decision is up to Trabzonspor.”

Given how much he struggled to make his mark at Palace, these comments almost appear as if they have been taken from a parallel universe.

But football has the tendency to throw up these unlikely success stories just as it does to throw up disappointing and unexpected failures.

In response to the quotes, the Palace fans offered their verdicts on the loanee’s quotes, with some left completely stunned by the transformation in fortune.

Would Sorloth flop at Madrid?

Yes Vote No Vote

Here’s how the Eagles faithful on Twitter have reacted…

Doing well in a farmers league, he was below average in the Premier league, would be a flop in any of the major leagues.

He was so far behind the pace of play at Palace that it was laughable. — RyanJW (@RyWa28) April 5, 2020

Good luck to the guy. I felt he wasn’t given a chance at Palace and showed some promise. If his ‘offside’ goal at a Chelsea has stood, we may have had a different outcome to this. — Iron Balls McGinty (@iron_mcginty) April 5, 2020

Nowhere near the level of Ayew or Benteke. — George (@Georgiecpfc) April 5, 2020

So bizarre man — Blair Robertson (@blairrob44) April 5, 2020

Playing this n a two bob league , I could score 30 over there !!! — Jim Thompson (@JimmyT1965) April 5, 2020

He’s a decent player but just saying I’ve got the same amount of premier league goals as him — Benedict (@BenM_CPFC) April 5, 2020