How Palace can clear £19.06m from their annual wage bill

Crystal Palace have effectively secured their Premier League status for another season after reaching 39 points.

Though they are still one point shy of the safe haven that the 40 point mark notoriously brings, a challenge for Europe looks more likely than relegation at this stage given they are just four points shy of 6th place Wolves.

How the current suspension of football influences the season, though, still remains to be seen.

With that in mind, Steve Parish and the rest of the Palace decision makers will surely be looking ahead to the summer window in order to draw up a coherent transfer strategy.

New arrivals in forward positions are surely a must for a side who have only scored more goals (26) than Newcastle United and rock-bottom Norwich City this season, but they will need plenty of investment in order to achieve that.

At the beginning of the current season, Dominic Fifield suggested that a hefty wage bill dictated their lack of activity in the transfer market.

Watch Crystal Palace Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

That simply needs to change if Palace want to progress and just a handful of departures could give the Eagles much more financial flexibility.

Ahead of the summer window, Football FanCast look at how Parish can trim £19.06m from the wage bill.

Likely to leave

Scott Dann has played just nine Premier League games this season and, considering he is 33 years old, it is difficult to envisage a scenario in which his contract is extended.

Dann is due to become a free agent in June and that presents a perfect opportunity to trim £3.12m from the wage bill.

Those who aren’t warranting their wage

This is where things get interesting. Max Meyer’s reputation preceded him when he arrived at Selhurst Park but his career has stagnated in south London.

The Germany international will turn 25 this year and his career is already in danger of getting away from him. Considering his £6.5m yearly salary, it would be best for both parties if he moved on this summer.

Christian Benteke, who earns £6.24m per year, is a less clear cut case. His goal scoring record in the past three seasons has been abysmal to say the least, with a return of just five goals in a staggering firmly illustrating his fall from grace. However, there are clear reasons why Hodgson has stuck by him, his lack of alternatives notwithstanding, and some of his linkup play of late has been eye catching.

The bottom line is that he doesn’t score enough goals for a £120k per week striker and he doesn’t appear well suited to Hodgson’s style of play. A clean break this summer will allow both player and club to progress into a brighter future.

Should Palace keep Max Meyer?

Yes Vote No Vote

Finally, Connor Wickham is clearly not cut out for top flight football and at £3.2m per year he’s simply draining valuable resources.

If the club manage to get the aforementioned quartet out of the club, Parish will have an extra £19.06m per year to play with.