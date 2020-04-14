Three iconic goals that Crystal Palace fans will never forget

With football no closer to returning and Crystal Palace’s, as well everyone else’s, season on hold, let’s take a trip into the archives and reminisce over some iconic Palace goal-scoring moments…

Connor Wickham vs Watford (2016 FA Cup semi-final)

In a turn of events that hadn’t happened since 1990, Crystal Palace found themselves progressing into the final round of the FA Cup to face off against Manchester United.

It was only the second time the London side had made it as far as the final, and they had Connor Wickham to thank.

The match was a very cagey affair after Troy Deeney’s goal canceled out Yannick Bolasie’s opener. But in the 61st minute, Wickham popped up to deliver the goods and seal the deal.

It was by no means a spectacular header, but instead a truly spectacular event that sent the Eagles into the FA Cup final for the first time in more than 15 years.

Kevin Phillips vs Watford (2013 Championship play-off final)

Palace have been plagued with many up-and-down seasons over the years, and in 2013, the Eagles had decided they’d had enough of Championship life.

After spending seven seasons in the second tier, the London side pulled a gritty performance out of the bag against Watford in the play-off final in order to book their place back into the Premier League. They haven’t looked back since.

It was a tough game to crack – the score stood 0-0 after 90 minutes which led to a very cagey period of extra-time. Luckily, Kevin Phillips settled any remaining nerves after converting a penalty awarded to the Eagles on the cusp of ET half-time. The veteran’s efforts secured his side’s promotion plus a very healthy bank balance going into the new season.

Andros Townsend vs Manchester City (2018/19 Premier League)

Very few could score against Man City in their unstoppable Premier League run, but even fewer could score in style. A goal from a very surprising source knocked the wind out of the reigning champions, in a match they went on to lose.

It was Andros Townsend who turned out to be a shock to City’s system. After a Palace free-kick was cleared from the box, the forward found himself in space and hit the ball so sweetly on the volley it almost ripped a hole in the back of the net. His wonder-strike from outside the area nudged Palace’s noses in front before a Luka Milivojevic penalty sealed the deal later on.

Not only did the Eagles go on to win the match 3-2, but the Englishman was nominated for the prestigious Puskás award for his efforts. Absolutely sensational.

