Three moments in Crystal Palace history that riled the fanbase

Crystal Palace have had some seasons to forget over the years, but there have been some moments that have really sent the Eagles fans into fits of rage.

Here’s a look at just a few of them…

Christian Benteke penalty miss

In a moment where it mattered the most, club-record signing Benteke failed to step up and deliver for his team. In the match against Bournemouth, Palace could have been on their way towards climbing out of the relegation scrap after a golden opportunity presented itself.

Following a foul on Wilfried Zaha, Benteke fought off his teammates and put himself forward to take the spot-kick despite not scoring in over six months. He wrestled the ball away from Luka Milivojevic, who is of course known for his pinpoint set-piece accuracy.

Every Crystal Palace fan must have had their head in their hands when the Belgian scuffed his shot and saw the penalty saved. Fortunately, the Eagles stayed up that season, but Benteke’s selfishness had sent his side hurtling to the bottom of the league table and could have cost them deeply.

Isolation Busters: The only quiz you need to cure your boredem

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Luka Milivojevic red card vs Derby

Earlier this year, Crystal Palace hosted Derby County in the FA Cup third round. Not only were they handed an early exit from the competition but their skipper was shown a straight red card for his scuffle with Tom Huddlestone.

Originally handed a yellow card, the Eagles thought they’d gotten away with the captain’s unprofessional bust-up, but after VAR made a historic overturn, Milivojevic was given his marching orders.

Fans were absolutely livid with the Serbian’s behaviour, with many demanding he be stripped of the captaincy.

Wilfried Zaha’s transfer request

The likelihood of Zaha leaving Selhurst Park has increased over the last couple of seasons as Crystal Palace have failed to put any major stamp on their performances. However, the nature of their star man’s transfer request rubbed some Eagles supporters up the wrong way.

The Ivorian announced he wanted to leave the club last summer with just three weeks of the transfer window left. The club had already rejected offers from Arsenal and Napoli with Everton still keen on the winger.

Although some Palace fans acknowledged it wouldn’t be long before Zaha left the London outfit, many were irritated at his latest approach and stated it was ‘too late’ to leave.