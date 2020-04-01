Trivia: Can you name all 25 obscure Crystal Palace players?

It could well be a while before football starts up again with UEFA announcing today that the Europa League and Champions League are postponed until further notice, which doesn’t bode too well for the domestic game either.

So what better way to pass the time during this challenging period than testing yourself on all matters Crystal Palace?

Today’s quiz comes with a simple premise but you’d be foolish to think it’s an easy ride – we’re asking Eagles fans to name all 25 of these incredibly obscure former players, whose spells at Selhurst Park have no doubt regressed into a very distant memory.

So, will you prove to be a true Palace die-hard or an Eagles novice? There’s only one way to find out, and that’s by taking part in the quiz below.

1 of 25 Who is this obscure former Palace player? Ross Fitzsimons Terry Fenwick Les Fell Stern John

Don’t be afraid to share your score on social media (providing it’s something to actually be relatively proud of), so all of your Palace chums can get involved as well!